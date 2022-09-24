Mackenzie Dern has conquered her early career weight troubles. Mackenzie Dern is one of the fastest-rising stars in women’s MMA right now. The former multi-time BJJ champion made the transition to MMA in 2016 and was signed to the UFC in 2018. There were some bumps in the road to overcome along the way but now she is sitting in the number five in the strawweight rankings and very close to a possible title shot.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO