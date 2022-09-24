ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
mmanews.com

Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d

While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Aleksander Emelianenko KO’d in 13 seconds by Viacheslav Datsik

While there was no UFC event on this weekend, there were various other combat sports events to keep a fight fan entertained. Boxing fans had Joe Joyce knocking out Joseph Parker and Floyd Mayweather in another ridiculous exhibition bout in Japan. His bodyguard “Jizzy” also had a fight, so that was fun. All that was followed up in the wee hours of the morning with RIZIN 38, which featured some legit high level mixed martial arts.
MiddleEasy

Mackenzie Dern Is Glad Khamzat Chimaev Missed Weight By A Bigger Margin, ‘Hoping That People Will Talk About That And Just Forget About Mine’

Mackenzie Dern has conquered her early career weight troubles. Mackenzie Dern is one of the fastest-rising stars in women’s MMA right now. The former multi-time BJJ champion made the transition to MMA in 2016 and was signed to the UFC in 2018. There were some bumps in the road to overcome along the way but now she is sitting in the number five in the strawweight rankings and very close to a possible title shot.
UFC

