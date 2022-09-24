ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan reports 14,678 new COVID cases, 160 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 14,678 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 2,097 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,836,167, including 38,624 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,821,489 cases and 38,464 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
State
South Dakota State
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit; 2 in custody

DETROIT – An undercover Michigan State Police trooper was shot early Tuesday morning in Northwest Detroit. According to MSP, an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance at an apartment complex on Riverview Street near Telegraph Road and I-96 when someone started shooting at them. A male trooper was reportedly hit by gunfire.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Repair timeline pushed back even further for broken Metro Detroit water main

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A repaired water transmission main that services several Metro Detroit communities is now expected to resume normal operations in early October, weeks after its expected resumption, after a leak closed the main in mid-August. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced last week that the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Dennis Daugaard
Person
Reynold Nesiba
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Economy#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#White House
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hot new trends for taking cool road trips

Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

More showers headed for Metro Detroit -- Here’s when to expect them

DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Monday evening and beyond. Pesky low pressure system nearby is keeping clouds and a few showers around through Tuesday. Not a wash-out, but scattered showers around with some gusty winds near 25mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northville PD adopts first support dog, needs help picking a name

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP Mich. – The Northville Township Police Department has adopted the city’s first police support dog. While the newest recruit is adorable, the department needs help picking a name for him. The pup is a 16-week-old golden doodle and will be handled by Community Service Officer Andrew Domzalski. According to the department, the pup will help provide comfort in assisting interviews involving children and victims of traumatic events.
NORTHVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s when to expect showers as cool temperatures continue in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s been another cool day with showers in the area, most numerous across the northern half of the area, with just scattered showers across the southern half. The shower coverage will gradually diminish overnight, with lows in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). Northwest winds will diminish to 8 to 13 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Scattered showers Tuesday before sunshine returns to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Tuesday afternoon!. We have one more cold front moving through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario this afternoon, leading to our best bet for some wet weather. The showers today will be lighter and fewer than yesterday, with just plain rain here and there mainly after lunch.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy