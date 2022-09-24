Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer signs bipartisan bill to boost police patrols on Michigan roads, improve officer retention
LANSING – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bipartisan bills aimed at boosting police patrols on roads, and to increase officer retention efforts at local sheriff departments. Whitmer signed three bipartisan bills (House Bills (HB) 5569, 5732, and 5772) increasing funding for the Secondary Road Patrol (SRP)...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan reports 14,678 new COVID cases, 160 deaths over past week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 14,678 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 2,097 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,836,167, including 38,624 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,821,489 cases and 38,464 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wanted in West Virginia caught at Detroit Greyhound bus station with gun, meth, fentanyl
DETROIT – A man wanted for a drug charge out of West Virginia was caught at a Greyhound bus station in Detroit while in possession of bags containing a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, police said. Investigators said they saw Charles Leon McGee, 53, at the bus station around...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Florida evacuation orders for Hurricane Ian: Track by county, how to find your zone
TAMPA – We’re tracking live updates on Hurricane Ian as it nears Cuba and eventually Florida this week in the Atlantic. Here’s how to find your evacuation zone, as counties begin to issue orders. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit; 2 in custody
DETROIT – An undercover Michigan State Police trooper was shot early Tuesday morning in Northwest Detroit. According to MSP, an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance at an apartment complex on Riverview Street near Telegraph Road and I-96 when someone started shooting at them. A male trooper was reportedly hit by gunfire.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flights to Detroit sold out as Floridians evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
ROMULUS, Mich. – Flights from Tampa to Detroit were sold out Tuesday, filled with passengers scrambling to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path. Travelers say the airports in Tampa and Orlando were packed and flights were sold out. “We weren’t sure if we were going to get out...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Repair timeline pushed back even further for broken Metro Detroit water main
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A repaired water transmission main that services several Metro Detroit communities is now expected to resume normal operations in early October, weeks after its expected resumption, after a leak closed the main in mid-August. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced last week that the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community holds vigil for Dakota High School graduate killed in Clinton Township crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Hundreds gathered in the parking lot of the Clinton Township Public Library Monday night to remember Keegan Reed. Reed was killed on Sunday in a car accident near Halsey Boulevard and Cass Avenue. News spread on social media almost instantly. He had graduated from Dakota...
ClickOnDetroit.com
GoFundMe page created to help WWJ news anchor’s children following domestic attack
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A GoFundMe page was organized for the children of Jim Matthews, who was killed on Friday in his Chesterfield Township home, according to WWJ 950. On Sept. 23, police found Matthews, whose legal name is Jim Nicolai, murdered in his condo in Chesterfield Township. Police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Fiery I-96 crash kills Redford Township man, leaves woman in critical condition -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Redford Township man dead, woman hospitalized after fiery crash on I-96 in Detroit. A Redford Township man has died and a woman is still in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hot new trends for taking cool road trips
Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More showers headed for Metro Detroit -- Here’s when to expect them
DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Monday evening and beyond. Pesky low pressure system nearby is keeping clouds and a few showers around through Tuesday. Not a wash-out, but scattered showers around with some gusty winds near 25mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
18-year-old killed, 1 hurt when Audi crosses into oncoming traffic, causing crash in Macomb County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old was killed and another driver was injured when an Audi crossed into oncoming traffic and caused a crash in Macomb County, officials said. The crash happened at 5:13 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 25) on Cass Avenue, near Halsey Boulevard in Clinton Township. Police said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville PD adopts first support dog, needs help picking a name
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP Mich. – The Northville Township Police Department has adopted the city’s first police support dog. While the newest recruit is adorable, the department needs help picking a name for him. The pup is a 16-week-old golden doodle and will be handled by Community Service Officer Andrew Domzalski. According to the department, the pup will help provide comfort in assisting interviews involving children and victims of traumatic events.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when to expect showers as cool temperatures continue in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s been another cool day with showers in the area, most numerous across the northern half of the area, with just scattered showers across the southern half. The shower coverage will gradually diminish overnight, with lows in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). Northwest winds will diminish to 8 to 13 mph.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Scattered showers Tuesday before sunshine returns to Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Tuesday afternoon!. We have one more cold front moving through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario this afternoon, leading to our best bet for some wet weather. The showers today will be lighter and fewer than yesterday, with just plain rain here and there mainly after lunch.
