Tyler Perry's personal connection to 'A Jazzman's Blues' and his surprising confession about watching himself as Madea

Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Todd Chrisley Claims Daughter Savannah's Engagement Ended for Putting 'All Your Faith in That Blue Checkmark'
Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles ended their engagement in September 2020 — and now, her father Todd Chrisley is sharing his theory on why the relationship didn't work out Todd Chrisley has a theory as to why daughter Savannah Chrisley's relationship with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles didn't work out. While co-hosting the Chrisley Confessions podcast on Wednesday, Todd spoke about his love for Kerdiles — despite the fact that the former athlete is no longer dating Savannah. "We love Nic, and I pray for him every day and I will always love him," Todd,...
‘The Wonder Years’: Patti LaBelle to Play Mother of Dulé Hill’s Bill in Season 2
Patti LaBelle is set to join the cast of ABC‘s The Wonder Years for Season 2. She will play Bill’s (Dulé Hill) mother, Shirley Williams, for a two-episode guest appearance as the church choir director. “Mother Williams is as sweet as she can be but has another...
