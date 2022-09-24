ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MMAmania.com

Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
The Independent

Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo

Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
NHL
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired

WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
WWE
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MOTORSPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE
MMA Fighting

Robert Whittaker says third Israel Adesanya fight will ‘definitely’ happen, clarifies ‘most dangerous man’ comment

Robert Whittaker isn’t done chasing Israel Adesanya. “The Reaper” lost in a middleweight championship rematch to Adesanya at UFC 271 this past February, but bounced back in a big way at UFC Paris with a one-sided unanimous decision win over top contender Marvin Vettori. It was the 13th win in his past 15 fights for Whittaker — currently No. 2 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — whose only losses during that stretch have come to “The Last Stylebender.”
UFC
The Independent

Joe Joyce arrives at boxing’s top table with brutal knockout of Joseph Parker

Joe Joyce reminded everybody just how savage the boxing business is when he knocked out Joseph Parker in round 11 on Saturday night in Manchester.Parker tumbled and fell to the canvas, his body limp and covered in blood from a cut above his eye, but somehow was on his feet at nine. The referee, Steve Gray, continued his count and the brutal and unforgiving brawl was over. It was a moment to pause and time to take a breath.Joyce is known and now feared as “the Juggernaut”. He is a fighter with immense natural assets and, against Parker, who had...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Helwani Denies Being In Showtime Doghouse After Paul Beef

Ariel Helwani is finally addressing the rumors surrounding the reason he has not been hosting media events leading up to Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. Over the last few weeks, Helwani and Paul have been going back and forth over the way the YouTube boxer acted towards former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, with the MMA reporter going so far as to say that this behavior discredits any of Paul’s previous attempts to rally behind fighter pay.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade won’t fight Zach Parker

By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade has reportedly chosen not to take the fight with the heavy-handed Zach Parker for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The unbeaten former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and the undefeated Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) would have battled for the interim WBO belt to become the mandatory for champion Canelo Alvarez.
COMBAT SPORTS

