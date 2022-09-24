Read full article on original website
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
Knockout! Mayweather bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ gets whacked, finished at Super Rizin
It was another financially successful night for Floyd Mayweather in Japan as the retired boxer cruised through his exhibition match against Mikuru Asakura with little discomfort. After taking one solid punch from his overmatched Influencer opponent, Floyd KO’d Asakura at the end of the second round (watch the highlights here).
Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
Floyd Mayweather, 45 years young, knocks out Mikuru Asakura in Super RIZIN headliner
Floyd Mayweather is 45. He could probably do this when he’s 75. The unbeaten Hall of Famer knocked out Mikuru Asakura in the second round of a scheduled three-round exhibition in the Super RIZIN headliner in Saitama, Japan. The 30-year-old Japanese mixed martial artist was game and had his...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo
Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather knocks out Mikuru Asakuru in laughable exhibition bout
Floyd Mayweather knocked out Mikuru Asakura in what must be his most laughable exhibition bout to date. Mayweather has made no secret of his desire to rinse the sport of boxing for every penny he can, while there not being any possibility of him actually getting hurt. The pound-for-pound great...
Tyson Fury has an opponent for December – but it’s NOT Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn does not think that Tyson Fury wants to fight Anthony Joshua – rather he’s pursuing a fight with Manuel Charr. Fury and Joshua have been locked in a war of words online, with boxing fans desperately hoping that it results in the two of them meeting in the ring.
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: 3 options for ‘Money’s’ next scrap
Following another easy win in Japan, some news on Floyd Mayweather’s next fight should be coming in the next month
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
Robert Whittaker says third Israel Adesanya fight will ‘definitely’ happen, clarifies ‘most dangerous man’ comment
Robert Whittaker isn’t done chasing Israel Adesanya. “The Reaper” lost in a middleweight championship rematch to Adesanya at UFC 271 this past February, but bounced back in a big way at UFC Paris with a one-sided unanimous decision win over top contender Marvin Vettori. It was the 13th win in his past 15 fights for Whittaker — currently No. 2 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — whose only losses during that stretch have come to “The Last Stylebender.”
Joe Joyce arrives at boxing’s top table with brutal knockout of Joseph Parker
Joe Joyce reminded everybody just how savage the boxing business is when he knocked out Joseph Parker in round 11 on Saturday night in Manchester.Parker tumbled and fell to the canvas, his body limp and covered in blood from a cut above his eye, but somehow was on his feet at nine. The referee, Steve Gray, continued his count and the brutal and unforgiving brawl was over. It was a moment to pause and time to take a breath.Joyce is known and now feared as “the Juggernaut”. He is a fighter with immense natural assets and, against Parker, who had...
Helwani Denies Being In Showtime Doghouse After Paul Beef
Ariel Helwani is finally addressing the rumors surrounding the reason he has not been hosting media events leading up to Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. Over the last few weeks, Helwani and Paul have been going back and forth over the way the YouTube boxer acted towards former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, with the MMA reporter going so far as to say that this behavior discredits any of Paul’s previous attempts to rally behind fighter pay.
Demetrius Andrade won’t fight Zach Parker
By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade has reportedly chosen not to take the fight with the heavy-handed Zach Parker for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The unbeaten former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and the undefeated Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) would have battled for the interim WBO belt to become the mandatory for champion Canelo Alvarez.
Bob Arum: I Don't Think Ellerbe Would Want Tank Davis To Fight Shakur Stevenson
NEWARK, New Jersey – Bob Arum has a more optimistic perspective on Shakur Stevenson facing Devin Haney or Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 than he does on sending Stevenson into what would be a fascinating fight versus Gervonta Davis. Arum’s company, Top Rank Inc., promotes Stevenson, Haney and Lomachenko, which...
