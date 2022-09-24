Read full article on original website
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Warner Bros. Bosses Accused of Fudging HBO Max Subscriber Numbers
Warner Bros. seriously altered its HBO Max subscriber numbers and misled shareholders, a class-action lawsuit that could include “hundreds of thousands of plaintiffs” alleges. The Wrap reports the lawsuit was filed Friday in New York “on behalf of the Collinsville Police Pension Board, an Illinois-based shareholder of Warner Bros. Discovery stock.” The suit alleges Warner Bros. “cooked” subscriber numbers by as many as 10 million and violated the Securities Act in order to merge with Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav and CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels are named in the suit as defendants. WBD did not respond to The Wrap for comment. “WarnerMedia was improvidently concentrating its investments in streaming and ignoring its other business lines… [and] overstated the number of subscribers to HBO Max by as many as 10 million subscribers, by including as subscribers AT&T customers who had received bundled access to HBO Max, but had not signed onto the service,” the lawsuit alleges.Read it at The Wrap
Deliverance reviewed: ‘a finely structured allegory about America’ – archive, 1972
The great thing about John Boorman’s Deliverance (Warner Rendezvous, X) is that it’s a cracking good story. One puts it in these terms first because that’s just what most new films meanderingly aren’t. The cinematic art of narrative drive, often the prime quality of those film-makers we tend to deride, has largely been lost by less instinctive successors it is possible to admire too much for what they are saying, rather than how.
