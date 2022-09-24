Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR FOOD’S HERE IN BRENHAM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a local food delivery service. The Chamber will welcome new member Food’s Here, LLC with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. at the Chamber office at 314 South Austin Street. Food’s Here, LLC offers food...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO FEATURE CASA FOR KIDS, ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY, BRENHAM KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS
Three guests will be on this week’s edition of the KWHI Community Corner to preview upcoming events. Mandy Wright, executive director of CASA for Kids of South Central Texas, will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about its fall gala on October 7th at the 2K Reserve northeast of Hempstead.
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA RECEIVES AN IEDC AWARD
The City of Navasota has won an Excellence and Leadership in Economic Development Award. The award was given by the International Economic Development Council, which is the world’s largest and most prestigious organization serving economic developers. The city received a Bronze Award for the Best General Purpose Print Promotion...
kwhi.com
LA GRANGE ELEMENTARY SELECTED FOR A SPECIAL ARCHITECTURAL EXHIBIT
La Grange ISD’s new Elementary School building is one of the projects that got selected for the 2022-2023 Exhibit of School Architecture. La Grange Elementary was one of 55 projects chosen by the Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas Association of School Boards. The Exhibit of School...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING APPROVES RESIDENTIAL REPLATS
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved two residential replats at its meeting Monday. The first request was from Dara Childs of MC Property Holdings, LLC, concerning the replat of two properties into a single 0.1766 acre lot at 905 Sycamore Street. The replat is to allow construction of a single-family residence.
kwhi.com
ELI NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
Eli is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Eli is a border collie mix who Brenham Animal Services says has high energy and lots of puppy playfulness. He can be a bit shy, but is quick to open up. Eli loves to play...
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION, BRENHAM ISD BEGIN 16TH YEAR OF SMART-CARE PROGRAM
Faith Mission and Brenham ISD have begun another year of the Science, Math, Art, Reading and Technology - Cultural Academic Recreation and Enrichment (SMART-CARE) program. Established in the 2006-07 school year, the program has for 16 years helped children and families maximize their potential. Held at the SMART House at 500 Botts Street in Brenham, children in grades Pre-K through 4th grade receive homework assistance, tutoring, one-on-one mentoring, and cultural and recreational education.
kwhi.com
GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL TO HOLD 75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Grace Lutheran School is going to be holding their 75th Anniversary Celebration coming up in just under three weeks. The celebration is going to be held on Sunday, October 16, at Grace Lutheran Church and School located at 1212 West Jefferson Street in Brenham. Current students, as well as, all...
kwhi.com
WALLER CO. FAIR KICKS OFF WITH QUEEN’S CROWNING
The 77th Waller County Fair got underway on Saturday with a parade through downtown Hempstead, evening entertainment and the crowning of fair royalty. Ashton Harvel was crowned queen of the 2022 Waller County Fair, while Destiny Williams was named Princess and Julia Franz was named Duchess. The Little Miss and Mister are Presley Sanders and Cole Schmidt.
5 new additions to the Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance festival has added five new features. (Courtesy Texas Renaissance Festival) The Texas Renaissance Festival will be coming to Todd Mission for a new season from Oct. 8-Nov. 27. Celebrating 48 years, the festival has added a variety of new features from new vendors to new performances. “We...
fox26houston.com
Anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors show up outside of Drag Bingo event at a church in Katy
KATY, Texas - As a scheduled LGBTQIA+ event happened inside of First Christian Church in Katy Saturday evening, protestors from both sides of that portion of Morton Ranch Road could be seen and heard by drivers passing through. The place of worship, known for accepting members of the LGBTQ community...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM VOLLEYBALL FACING MAGNOLIA WEST IN DISTRICT ACTION
The top two teams in District 21-5A meet tonight (Tuesday) as the Brenham Cubettes travel to Magnolia West to take on the Lady Mustangs. Brenham currently leads the District at 5-0, while Magnolia West is right behind them in the standings at 4-1. First serve is scheduled for 6pm. Other...
Katy is now home to Pucci Cafe, a luxury dog restaurant and boutique
The pet-friendly spot at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch offers gourmet food and a dog bakery.
kwhi.com
BODY FOUND NEAR BRENHAM RESTAURANT
Brenham police are investigating after a man's body was discovered this (Tuesday) afternoon. Officers and Washington County EMS personnel responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of an unconscious male subject in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Upon arrival, authorities located the...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Program finds homes for neglected horses
In a first-of-its kind statewide program, Texas 4-H members are matched with abandoned and neglected horses to give these rescued animals a chance at a second life. The Homes for Horses program pairs at-risk horses with youth throughout the state. The 4-H members work with the horses during the year, which helps develop their horsemanship skills, and also improves their horses’ behavior and well-being through training.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL NAMES DUKE, DUCHESS
Brenham Junior High School has crowned a new Duke and Duchess. Ethan Aschenbeck and Katelyn Phan were recognized as the new junior high royalty at a pep rally on Monday. Other candidates were Quincy Adams, Bailey Antkowiak, Caydence Carr, Blue Cienega, Luke Hardy, Lindsey Hook, Rhyan Jenkins, Jake Johnston, Charlie Kenjura, Parker Kenjura, Katelynn Lawhorn, Alyssa McCord, Gabby Ragston, Owen Robinson, Brooks Roznovsky, Libby Shelton, Ella Stelter and Dane Weidemann.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SECOND READING ON BUDGET & TAX RATE, MEET IN EXECUTIVE SESSION
The Brenham City Council’s second meeting of the week on Thursday will include the second reading of the city’s new budget and tax rate, along with the consideration of several executive session items. On Monday, the council unanimously adopted a $91.8 million budget and a tax rate of...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE
Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
