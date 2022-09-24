Read full article on original website
James D. Wahlstrom
James Dean Wahlstrom, 75, was born in Storm Lake, Iowa on July 7, 1947, the son of Reuben and Bertha Wahlstrom. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1965, where he enjoyed running track and playing drums in the marching band. Jim graduated from Iowa State University as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in May 1971. After graduation, Jim and his family headed to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee to establish the first veterinary practice in this Appalachian region. In 1974 he and his family moved to Brunswick, Maine to join a group veterinary practice. A year later he moved to Boothbay, Maine and established Boothbay Animal Hospital. In 1989 a second satellite office, Coastal Veterinary Care, was established in Wiscasset and in 2000 a new hospital was built. Between both offices and with the assistance of partners and many dedicated staff, thousands of pets and farm animals were lovingly cared for in the coastal region. In 2012 Jim formally retired and moved to Farmington to enjoy life in the Western Maine mountains.
Wiscasset seeks families’ filled forms to secure funds
Wiscasset Superintendent of Schools Robert “Bob” England said the department needs students’ families to fill out meal applications even though school meals are free again in Maine this year. It is a need other school departments have, too, he noted in an email. He explained, the information from the completed forms factors into the state and federal funds departments get.
Rally for Democracy set for Oct. 15
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced the date, time and location for this year’s Rally for Democracy. The event takes place rain or shine on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Damariscotta. Parking is available next door at the Central Lincoln County YMCA, at 525 Main St. Accessible spots at the Legion are reserved for those with special designation plates or placards.
Shirley A. Main
Shirley Ann Main, 86 of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor after a period of declining health. Shirley was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on Dec. 11, 1935. She grew up in Avon, Massachusetts where she attended local schools and graduated high school.
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 5. The menu will consist of vegetable soup, salad, biscuits, stuffed chicken breasts, mashed potato with gravy, carrots, and brownies. Doors open at 4:30, starters at 5, main meal at 5:30. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
Bird numbers focus of Oct. 6 talk
The Garden Club of Wiscasset will hold its next program at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 in Fellowship Hall of First Congregational Church, 28 High St., Wiscasset. A brief business meeting is held at 12:30 p.m. Refreshments follow the program which is free and open to the public. Nick Lund, bird...
Service for Jane G. Spear
Jane G. Spear, 99, died May 31, 2022 at Gregory Wing in Boothbay Harbor. She missed her 100th birthday by 12 days. A service to celebrate Jane’s life will be held at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. followed by committal in the St. Columba’s Memorial Garden and a reception afterwards. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
Bani R. Witt
Bani (Bonnie) Rosario Witt, 47, passed away on Aug. 30, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine from ovarian cancer. Bani was born in Lima, Peru Feb. 13, 1975 and moved to the United States with a fiance visa after her engagement to Captain Bruce A. Witt from Saint Lucie Village, Florida and Boothbay Harbor, Maine.
NAPA expansion passes, Gardiner Road may get modular housing fab facility
J.V. Properties’ proposed expansion of NAPA Auto Parts, 693 Bath Road, passed Monday night, Wiscasset Planning Board Chair Karl Olson said after the meeting. The meeting at the town office was announced on the agenda as also being via Zoom. The Zoom part did not occur; Olson provided Wiscasset Newspaper a summary via email.
Call to artists for the ‘Artist’s Choice’ show
River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit works for the next juried show “Artist’s Choice.” Members and non-members may submit works for consideration from now until the deadline on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. River Arts is delighted to announce the juror will be Geoffrey...
Woolwich keeps tax rate flat
Most Woolwich property owners can expect their property tax bills to be close to, or a little higher than last year. The select board set this year’s tax rate Monday afternoon after meeting with accountant William Brewer of Bath and assessing agent Juanita Wilson-Hennessey. Tax bills will be in the mail this week.
BRAF’s ‘Glory Days of Autumn’ show
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s final members’ show for the 2022 season, “Glory Days of Autumn,” provides the viewer with several seasonal works with fall colors predominating, along with the “perennial” last blooms of summer. As always, the collection includes an eclectic variety of styles, mediums and subject matter.
