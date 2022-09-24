ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates to break slide in game against the Cubs

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to end an eight-game slide when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Pittsburgh has gone 28-45 in home games and 55-96 overall. The Pirates are 42-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 35-41 record in road games and a 66-85 record overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.18 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .265 batting average, and has 17 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI. Rodolfo Castro is 10-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 24 home runs while slugging .433. David Bote is 9-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .183 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .215 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pittsburgh, PA
