NAACP says Jackson’s water problems are civil rights issue
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a federal complaint Tuesday, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity in Jackson by depriving the state’s majority-Black capital city of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure. The organization asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the state’s alleged pattern of steering money to white communities with less need.
Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Republican lawmakers and candidates have been espousing the notion that “rape trees” — spots where migrants are sexually assaulted, their undergarments are hung as “trophies” — are prevalent on the South Texas border. But during interviews with Border...
Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry...
Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway...
