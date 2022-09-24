Today we see the last of the clouds move out from the weekends cold front. These clouds will be racing across the afternoon sky thanks to westerly winds ushering in cooler and drier air. Temps remain cooler than average as many of us stay in the mid to upper 60s. 10-15mph winds will keep us cool with wind gusts as high as 20-25mph in the afternoon could relocate your trash cans. Winds eventually drop off this evening as will our temps as we settle back into the 40s.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO