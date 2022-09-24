Read full article on original website
This is West Virginia’s most popular Halloween decoration
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent poll has determined the most popular Halloween decoration in every state. According to a poll of more than 1,000 homeowners by Lombardo Homes, West Virginia’s most popular Halloween decoration is skeletons. Skeletons were also popular in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Wyoming, according to the poll.
Breezy and chilly today then frosty tonight with the 30s expected!
Tuesday will be a chilly start as we work our way out of the upper 30s for the higher terrain and low 40s for the lowlands. Despite sunshine, don’t expect a warm up as many of us struggle to make it to the 60 degree mark. Gardeners take note, deep valleys and higher elevations could see their first frost as overnight lows drop into the upper 30s.
Cool & windy Monday is followed by frosty cold days through Wednesday
Today we see the last of the clouds move out from the weekends cold front. These clouds will be racing across the afternoon sky thanks to westerly winds ushering in cooler and drier air. Temps remain cooler than average as many of us stay in the mid to upper 60s. 10-15mph winds will keep us cool with wind gusts as high as 20-25mph in the afternoon could relocate your trash cans. Winds eventually drop off this evening as will our temps as we settle back into the 40s.
