Boston, MA

New MBTA video shows sparks flying on Green Line at Park Street in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is sharing video of a Sept. 11 incident that led to sparks and smoke at Boston's Park Street Station. The new video, released at the request of 5 Investigates shows the aftermath of what happened when overhead wires fell onto the Green Line tracks at Park Street.
Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses

A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
The first fare gates on the MBTA's commuter rail turn on this week

The first fare gates on the MBTA's commuter rail turn on this week
Pole Falls on Boston's Moakley Bridge, Injuring Woman

A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a falling light pole in Boston. Police responded around 3 p.m. to Moakley Bridge and found the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Boston EMS transported the woman by ambulance to an area hospital. The bridge was partially closed...
Car flips onto train tracks at Sullivan Square

A woman whose car somehow flipped onto the tracks that run alongside the Orange Line at Sullivan Square early Saturday walked away largely unscathed, Live Boston reports. The cause of the crash remains under investigation; Live Boston reports another vehicle might have fled the scene.
Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy, Transit Police Say

A man and a woman were found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy Monday morning, according to MBTA transit police. Authorities do not believe the two people were hit by a train. MBTA Transit Police detectives and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are working to investigate why they were on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station.
Man, woman found dead on train tracks in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge

Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
Crews rescue man who fell onto tracks at Andrew Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews rescued a man who fell onto the tracks at Andrew Station Monday night, causing delays up to 15 minutes on the Red Line. EMTs stabilized the man while he was stuck under a train. The man was conscious when firefighters removed him. He was then brought to the hospital once crews removed him from underneath the train. MBTA Police said the man seemed to be under the influence when he fell and may have been hit by a train.
Framingham City Council Bans Aggressive Panhandling, Sets $50 Fine

City councilors in Framingham, Massachusetts, have voted to ban aggressive solicitation after an apparent increase in panhandling on busy streets. "The idea behind the ordinance is to convince people it's really not the best way to help people who are in real need, and there's some question as to whether some of these people are even in real need," said Framingham City Councilor George King.
Suspicious item at Stoneham gas station prompts bomb squad response

STONEHAM, Mass. — A busy section of Stoneham was closed to traffic during the height of the Tuesday morning commute after a suspicious item was found at a gas station. Local and state police were called to the Mobil in the area of Main and South streets near Spot Pond at approximately 7:22 a.m. following a report of device found outside of the gas station.
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot

A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
