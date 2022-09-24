Read full article on original website
WCVB
New MBTA video shows sparks flying on Green Line at Park Street in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is sharing video of a Sept. 11 incident that led to sparks and smoke at Boston's Park Street Station. The new video, released at the request of 5 Investigates shows the aftermath of what happened when overhead wires fell onto the Green Line tracks at Park Street.
NECN
Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses
A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
WBUR
The first fare gates on the MBTA's commuter rail turn on this week
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Get your telescopes ready — actually, you might not even need them; Jupiter is coming the closest it has to Earth in 59 years tonight. The giant gas planet will be so big and bright that you may even see it from a city (and it won't come this close again for over 100 years).
Here’s what Charlie Baker said about when slow Orange Line trains will pick up speed
"There were six slow zones. Several of them have already been lifted." Orange Line riders grumbling so-called “slow zones” are still impeding the speed of their commutes even after the 30-day shutdown likely won’t have to wait much longer for things to pick up. Gov. Charlie Baker,...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Crews respond after pieces of concrete drop from ceiling at Commuter Rail Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after a large chunk of concrete fell from a ceiling at a Commuter Rail stop in Jamaica Plain. Photos submitted to 7NEWS by a viewer showed several pieces of concrete scattered after smashing into a platform at the Forest Hills station Monday morning.
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on the MBTA's red line tracks in the Boston suburb of Quincy on Monday morning. The bodies were first found on the tracks near Wollaston station around 6 a.m. by the operator of a red line train, officials said.
NECN
Pole Falls on Boston's Moakley Bridge, Injuring Woman
A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a falling light pole in Boston. Police responded around 3 p.m. to Moakley Bridge and found the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Boston EMS transported the woman by ambulance to an area hospital. The bridge was partially closed...
All train service through Quincy stopped due to police activity
QUINCY, Mass. — All train service that runs through Quincy has been stopped due to police activity on Monday morning, law enforcement officials said. As of 6:30 a.m., there were no MBTA trains running through the city, according to the Quincy Police Department. Delays of up to two hours are expected.
universalhub.com
Car flips onto train tracks at Sullivan Square
A woman whose car somehow flipped onto the tracks that run alongside the Orange Line at Sullivan Square early Saturday walked away largely unscathed, Live Boston reports. The cause of the crash remains under investigation; Live Boston reports another vehicle might have fled the scene.
NECN
Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge
Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
Somerville residents protest rent increases, gentrification near Green Line Extension
"This is a no-fault eviction. They just want them out and they're allowed to ask them to leave for no reason." Somerville residents are making their voices heard when it comes to housing issues. A crowd of about 70 people gathered Sunday afternoon on Tremont Street, near Union Square, to...
whdh.com
Crews rescue man who fell onto tracks at Andrew Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews rescued a man who fell onto the tracks at Andrew Station Monday night, causing delays up to 15 minutes on the Red Line. EMTs stabilized the man while he was stuck under a train. The man was conscious when firefighters removed him. He was then brought to the hospital once crews removed him from underneath the train. MBTA Police said the man seemed to be under the influence when he fell and may have been hit by a train.
NECN
Framingham City Council Bans Aggressive Panhandling, Sets $50 Fine
City councilors in Framingham, Massachusetts, have voted to ban aggressive solicitation after an apparent increase in panhandling on busy streets. "The idea behind the ordinance is to convince people it's really not the best way to help people who are in real need, and there's some question as to whether some of these people are even in real need," said Framingham City Councilor George King.
Beverly noise rule contributed to man’s death by banning train warning, lawsuit says
The family of an Emerson College professor struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Beverly nearly three years ago filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services did not maintain a safe station while the train operator failed to sound the train’s horn when entering the station.
Suspicious item at Stoneham gas station prompts bomb squad response
STONEHAM, Mass. — A busy section of Stoneham was closed to traffic during the height of the Tuesday morning commute after a suspicious item was found at a gas station. Local and state police were called to the Mobil in the area of Main and South streets near Spot Pond at approximately 7:22 a.m. following a report of device found outside of the gas station.
Woman lost control of car and flipped onto Commuter Rail tracks, police say
A woman lost control of her car and drove onto the Commuter Rail tracks and flipped her car early Saturday morning, the MBTA Police said. Transit police officers responded to the area of Sherman Street in Boston around 3:50 a.m. Friday after receiving a report that a vehicle was upside down on Commuter Rail tracks.
NECN
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
