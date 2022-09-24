Have you ever tried to purchase airfare based solely on what you thought you would be paying, only to find out it wasn’t even close to the final amount? Yeah, same. That’s due almost entirely to the amount of fees tacked onto the back half of the buying process. We’re talking seat selection fees, baggage fees, fees relating to changes and cancellations., you name it. By time you’re ready to checkout, you’ve likely accrued an extra couple hundred of dollars in charges that often — if you’re anything like me — leave you second guessing the trip altogether.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO