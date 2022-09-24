Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Altuve homers twice as Astros rout Diamondbacks 10-2
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit two of Houston’s five home runs to lead the Astros to a 10-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in a game where Yordan Alvarez left with an ankle injury. The Astros, who have already won the American League West title, moved within one win or one loss by the New York Yankees of securing home-field advantage through the AL playoffs. Altuve made it 5-1 with his solo home run with two outs in the sixth off Ian Kennedy. David Hensley hit his first major league homer with a two-run shot later in the inning, and the Astros went back-to-back when Alex Bregman sent Kennedy’s pitch on the train tracks atop left field. Jeremy Peña’s two-run drive made it 10-2 in the eighth.
Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the San Francisco Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night. Joc Pederson homered in the first for his 23rd of the year and later added an RBI triple. Pederson hit his 25th career leadoff homer and second this year — also accomplished on April 24 at Washington — and Mike Yastrezemski added a sacrifice fly in the inning off Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez (8-13). J.D. Davis homered to start the fourth as San Francisco gave Webb (15-9) plenty of run support. But Camilo Doval had to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to finish the 2-hour, 33-minute game, surrendering Alan Trejo’s RBI single. Thairo Estrada contributed a run-scoring single as the Giants opened their final homestand of the season by beating Colorado for the sixth straight time to take a 12-5 advantage in the 2022 season series.
Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2
Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer, Miles Mikolas pitched six strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title with a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers
Yanks clinch AL East as Judge stalls; Cards claim NL Central
Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heat is becoming a rising issue for sports fans, players
Data shows from 1970 to 2019, the average temperature during the Bengals season has gone up almost two degrees in Cincinnati. That may not seem like a lot, but it can impact both players and fans.
KFOR
Thunder Trade With Hawks to Get Maurice Harkless
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Tuesday night a trade with Atlanta Hawks, which sends veteran forward Maurice Harkless to OKC and sends Vit Krejci to Atlanta.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0