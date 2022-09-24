ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Travel Site Reveals New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot

Everyone in New Jersey knows we are a major vacation destination throughout the year, especially in the summer. Now a travel website has named the Garden State's top vacation destination. If you spent even five minutes on any of New Jersey's roadways this summer, especially the Garden State Parkway, no...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
Did Your New Jersey Town Make The Nationwide Best High School List?

In New Jersey, we pride ourselves on how well we educate our children. Did you know that we're home to three of the best high schools in the entire country? The 2023 list of The Best School Districts was just revealed, and it proves that if your child goes to school in New Jersey, they're probably one smart cookie.
