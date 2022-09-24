Read full article on original website
Related
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
Kid-friendly NJ trains transformed for Halloween are now open
Haunted houses and hayrides are all the rage during the Halloween season but some are not fit for the whole family. Kids’ scare-meters are still being tested and maybe it’s best to wait a while before you put them in that kind of situation. So other than pumpkin/apple...
Major Travel Site Reveals New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot
Everyone in New Jersey knows we are a major vacation destination throughout the year, especially in the summer. Now a travel website has named the Garden State's top vacation destination. If you spent even five minutes on any of New Jersey's roadways this summer, especially the Garden State Parkway, no...
NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian
All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Foodie Website Has Named New Jersey’s Best Sushi Restaurant
If you love sushi, you know when you find a great place to get it, you want to share it with everyone you know, and now some experts have revealed their choice for the best sushi restaurant in all of New Jersey. You probably all have your favorite sushi restaurant...
New Jersey’s dry conditions may be key in protecting state from Hurricane Ian
The exact impact Hurricane Ian may have on New Jersey is still not clear, but the Garden State may be spared some of the more devastating effects.
These NJ restaurants closed in 2022 — and there were many reasons why
Changing tastes, literally, continue to evolve the New Jersey culinary scene. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all kinds of businesses have left many restaurants poorly attended, short-staffed, and low on food supply. But eateries come and go in any year, and 2022 has been no exception. Some of...
The fall of Jim Florio and the rise of New Jersey 101.5
A couple of weeks ago, I was sitting in traffic on Route 1 when I saw a faded bumper sticker on the back of a rusty pick-up truck. The color had been bleached out, but you could just make out the words: "Florio Free in '93." As I sat in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Spirit Halloween shares the top NJ Halloween costumes for 2022
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Even its own employees know it's the "most meme-able" company out there. Photoshopped images of Spirit Halloween stores popping up in the most unlikely places dominate the internet this time of year, like one recent placement at the Majestic Theatre in New York City after "The Phantom of the Opera" announced it would be closing.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
Beer me! Here’s where you can celebrate Oktoberfest in NJ
The world’s largest beer festival known as “Oktoberfest” might be a German tradition but it’s become a popular fall event here in the Garden State. Oktoberfest was actually a wedding celebration where a Prince married a Princess and they drank, ate, and raced horses for multiple days in a row.
Did Your New Jersey Town Make The Nationwide Best High School List?
In New Jersey, we pride ourselves on how well we educate our children. Did you know that we're home to three of the best high schools in the entire country? The 2023 list of The Best School Districts was just revealed, and it proves that if your child goes to school in New Jersey, they're probably one smart cookie.
Smithereens talk ‘Lost Album’ with Trev in NJ 101.5 studio
What a great night it was when The Smithereens drummer Dennis Diken and lead guitarist Jim Babjack came on my New Jersey 101.5 show taking calls from adoring fans from New Jersey as well as the entire country, and talked about their newly released "Lost Album." Dennis Diken started the...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
64K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0