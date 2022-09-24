Read full article on original website
Bill Podschelne
2d ago
The Sheriff's Department needs to start giving out tickets because people go flying down 27. I've seen patrol cars sitting around town and never stop one car.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds
Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
nowhabersham.com
Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in I-85 wreck in Franklin County
A Northwest Georgia man was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the cable barriers and overturned on Interstate 85 North in Franklin County. The Georgia State Patrol identifies the deceased driver as 19-year-old James Allen Hardin of Hiram. The crash happened during the early morning commute Monday,...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrests For September 27th
Dusty Trammell, 24 of Gaylesville, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Centre Police Departmnet. Christopher Dix, 47 of Gadsden, Failure to Appear on Previous Charge of Theft of Property 4th degree and Failure to appear on previous charge of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department.
WTVC
Dead infant found at Graysville Canoe Launch, Catoosa County Government says
GRAYSVILLE, Ga. — Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk is asking for the public’s help after a dead infant was found at the Graysville Canoe Launch, Catoosa County Government says. They say deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch where a lifeless, underdeveloped infant was found lying face...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Authorities in Paulding County charge 17-year-old suspect with murder in deadly shooting
DALLAS — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have arrested a 17-year-old suspect for the murder of another teen. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to Southern Oaks Drive in Dallas Saturday afternoon regarding an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found the...
fox5atlanta.com
19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
Henagar man killed in fiery early morning crash
A DeKalb County man was killed in a crash near Henagar early Monday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says
RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies after truck hits fence, ditch, tree before erupting in flames in north Alabama
A 54-year-old man died in a fiery, single-vehicle crash early Monday morning after the truck he was driving struck a fence, ditch and tree before erupting in flames in north Alabama, authorities said. William Keith Love, 54, of Henagar, died at the scene of the wreck around 4:44 a.m. Monday...
eastridgenewsonline.com
September 27 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 5006 Newport Drive (Public Intoxication 22-013351):. Ramriez Marco was arrested for Public Intoxication after attempted to enter the residence at this location. 1615A Heather Street (Auto Theft 22-013360):. Warrants were sought to arrest Mauricio Gomez for theft of...
WDEF
Sheriff asks public help in case of newborn babies body found Tuesday
GRAYSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk is asking for the public’s help in the case of a new born’s body that was found this week. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon.
WTVC
Stolen property recovered Monday at Chester Frost Park; One arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — At least one person is in custody after a theft bust at Chester Frost Park Monday morning. Our crew on the scene watched as Hamilton County Rangers gathered items such as fishing rods and bicycles, all of which they say were stolen. We also saw...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter for aggravated burglary, invasion of privacy
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A Bradley County Grand Jury has indicted a Cleveland firefighter. The grand jury charged 27-year-old Logan Darby Helton with aggravated burglary, criminal trespass and unlawful photographing in violation of privacy. The indictment says on July 8th Helton "did unlawfully enter the habitation of [a woman] without...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses
At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
International Business Times
2-Year-Old Tennessee Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Neighbor's Pool
A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a pool in Tennessee. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Monday the boy was declared dead at a hospital. On Sunday, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were sent to an address in Charleston in reference to a possible drowning. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child to be in an unresponsive state. Authorities were told the neighbors found the boy in their pool Sunday afternoon.
Man arrested after police said he tried to carjack 2 people
ACWORTH, Ga. — A DeKalb County man has been arrested after police said he tried to carjack two people. Investigators said Myron Pitts first tried to carjack a woman at a liquor store in Acworth last week. When that didn’t work, police said Pitts then tried to carjack a...
WDEF
One man killed, another injured in Ridgedale shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police are investigating the shooting of two men in the Ridgedale area Sunday night. They got a “shots fired” call around 10:15 PM to the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street. Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes in it, but no victims. Then...
Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars
A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
weisradio.com
3-ALARM FIRE IN BLAIRTOWN COMMUNITY
A 9-1-1 call to a mobile fire with smoke coming from the structure was placed around 8:30 this morning in the Blairtown community, about 4 miles south of Centre. The home suffered major smoke and some fire damage. The Ellisville, Centre, and Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with...
Comments / 1