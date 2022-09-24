ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

Comments / 1

Bill Podschelne
2d ago

The Sheriff's Department needs to start giving out tickets because people go flying down 27. I've seen patrol cars sitting around town and never stop one car.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Polk Today

UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds

Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
nowhabersham.com

Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in I-85 wreck in Franklin County

A Northwest Georgia man was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the cable barriers and overturned on Interstate 85 North in Franklin County. The Georgia State Patrol identifies the deceased driver as 19-year-old James Allen Hardin of Hiram. The crash happened during the early morning commute Monday,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrests For September 27th

Dusty Trammell, 24 of Gaylesville, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Centre Police Departmnet. Christopher Dix, 47 of Gadsden, Failure to Appear on Previous Charge of Theft of Property 4th degree and Failure to appear on previous charge of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattooga County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Summerville, GA
Summerville, GA
Crime & Safety
Trion, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
County
Chattooga County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Trion, GA
City
Rome, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says

RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Fatality#Accident#Wal Mart#Highwa
eastridgenewsonline.com

September 27 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 5006 Newport Drive (Public Intoxication 22-013351):. Ramriez Marco was arrested for Public Intoxication after attempted to enter the residence at this location. 1615A Heather Street (Auto Theft 22-013360):. Warrants were sought to arrest Mauricio Gomez for theft of...
EAST RIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses

At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
International Business Times

2-Year-Old Tennessee Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Neighbor's Pool

A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a pool in Tennessee. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Monday the boy was declared dead at a hospital. On Sunday, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were sent to an address in Charleston in reference to a possible drowning. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child to be in an unresponsive state. Authorities were told the neighbors found the boy in their pool Sunday afternoon.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

One man killed, another injured in Ridgedale shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police are investigating the shooting of two men in the Ridgedale area Sunday night. They got a “shots fired” call around 10:15 PM to the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street. Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes in it, but no victims. Then...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

3-ALARM FIRE IN BLAIRTOWN COMMUNITY

A 9-1-1 call to a mobile fire with smoke coming from the structure was placed around 8:30 this morning in the Blairtown community, about 4 miles south of Centre. The home suffered major smoke and some fire damage. The Ellisville, Centre, and Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with...
CENTRE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy