Products of the Week: Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Yardwork Robots and an NPH Surprise

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Levain Bakery whips up some new treats, Yarbo releases a lawncare robot, and Neil Patrick Harris teams up with Ron Dorff for a family-centric capsule.

LEvain Bakery Chocolate Chunk Fall Cookies Levian Bakery

Levain Fall Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Here’s an autumnal riddle for you: What’s as big as a softball, tastier than a PSL and more comforting than the return of The Great British Bake Off on Netflix? That would be the brand new Fall Chocolate Chunk cookie from Levain Bakery. If you live in New York (or in a place with one of their new bakeries now that they’re expanding around the country), you know that Levain’s humongous, gooey, flavor-packed cookies are worth waiting in ridiculously long lines for; and while this new seasonal treat (a mouthwatering mix of ginger, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, molasses and chocolate) is available in-store, it’s more importantly available for shipping nationwide. Having been on the giving and receiving end of a box of Levain cookies ourselves, let us tell you there is no better surprise to receive in the mail. But if you just want to order some for yourself, that’s cool too.

Same Old Collection by Red Wing Heritage Red Wing

Same Old Collection by Red Wing Heritage

To prove that Red Wing boots can take a licking and keep on kicking, the Heritage arm of the brand put together an exciting new collection of…old gear? The 50-piece Same Old line is made up entirely of vintage goods — Iron Ranger boots, an old J.Crew collab, denim jackets — that have been cleaned and refurbished, ready to wear for decades to come. It’s a treasure trove mined from Red Wing’s past, which is why most of the items have already been sold. But there are a few gems still waiting for the right buyer.

Burrow Union Seating Collection Burrow

Burrow Union Seating Collection

Direct-to-consumer furniture hasn’t always been known for comfort. Modularity? Sure. Shipping simplicity? Of course. Sleek design? Duh. But when you’re dropping thousands for a living room couch, a lot of people are looking for the kind of furniture you can really cozy up on. Burrow heard this feedback and responded by creating the new Union Collection, its “biggest, deepest, plushest” sofa and sectional design yet. Larger legs ground the wide arms and deep cushions, but like other Burrow seating, it still ships free and assembles easily.

GoPro Hero11 Black GoPro

GoPro Hero11 Black

It’s September, which means it’s time for GoPro to release an updated version of their signature action camera and try to convince everyone that the latest is indeed the greatest. We certainly thought they nailed it last year, and with the Hero11 they make a compelling case with three unique options: the classic camera, the Creator Edition (which adds on a bunch of accessories, like the ingenious Volta grip that also acts as a battery extender) and the Hero11 Black Mini (which is set to drop on October 25). We still like the functionality of the standard camera, which is upgraded this year with a larger sensor, richer color, better stabilization (which doesn’t even seem possible), a wider field of view and a hardier Enduro battery. GoPro is still the best in the biz because they’re not resting on their laurels.

Ron Dorff + Neil Patrick Harris Ron Dorff

Ron Dorff x Neil Patrick Harris

Swedish label Ron Dorff has teamed up with our pal Neil Patrick Harris for a dapper Dad/Papa Collection, a nod to the “DAD” branded tees Dorff is so known for. The twenty-piece collection features Ron Dorff’s minimal aesthetic combined with Neil Patrick Harris’s familiar sensibilities, with “Papa” and “Dad” plastered across the chest of lambswool-spun sweatshirts and ultra-soft organic cotton tees. The paternally inclined pieces are for a good cause, too: 15% of the proceeds from the collection will go to World Central Kitchen run by chef José Andrés, a non-profit charity devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Bowery Salad Kits Bowery Salad

Bowery Salad Kits

The largest vertical farming company in the U.S., Bowery is attempting to grow its customer base with a new line of ready-to-eat salads. The forkable and flavorful kits come in three varieties: Zesty Caesar with roasted chickpeas and crunchy parm crisps; Avocado Ranch with pepitas and tortilla strips; and Balsamic Vinaigrette with pita chips, dried cranberries and roasted cashews, all of them clocking in at 360 calories or fewer. The base of all three kits is Bowery’s new-and-improved Crispy Leaf greens, a crunchy cousin of classic iceberg lettuce.

Yarbo Kickstarter

Yarbo

What’s a Yarbo? For this Kickstarter project — already funded at $2.3 million with 37 days to go — it means an intelligent, modular yard robot that you can adjust to be a lawn mower, snow blower or leaf blower.

7-11 X Crocs Collab Crocs

7-Eleven X Crocs Collab

After dropping a limited-edition “Mega Crush” clog with an elevated heel and vibrant color palette featuring 7-Eleven’s signature color that sold out faster than you can say Slurpee, 7-Eleven and Crocs are back with three more collabs including a Classic Clog and Classic Sandal. Adorned with charms including 7-Eleven-brand hot dogs, coffees and pizzas, the funky piece of footwear will be out November 7. (11/7, get it?)

Javelin Vodka Javelin Vodka

Javelin Vodka

Crafted from American grains and California grapes, 100% of the proceeds from this vodka — from O’Neill Vint­ners and Dis­tillers (a B Corp) — will be donated to humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Le Domaine Skincare Le Domaine Skincare

Le Domaine Skincare

Certified hottie and ‘fit god Brad Pitt is getting into the skincare game with Le Domaine. Branded as clean, green and conscious without compromising on their efficacy, the line — made in conjunction with the Perrin family, who Pitt has previously worked with for his Château Miraval vineyard — may be prohibitively expensive, but we can only imagine how impossibly excellent all those beautiful, vegan, grape-centric products are.

Momofuku Barrel Aged Soy Sauce Momofuku

Momofuku Barrel Aged Soy Sauce

David Chang teamed up with New York’s Kings County Distillery to create a limited-edition wood-aged soy sauce, which has rested in bourbon barrels for six months. That allows some notes of caramel, vanilla and holiday spice to creep in; the end result is still great for food (particularly fish) but also works, interestingly, in a savory Old Fashioned.

Rattlesnake Rosie’s Pumpkin Pie Flavored Whiskey Rattlesnake Rosie

Rattlesnake Rosie’s Pumpkin Pie Flavored Whiskey

Iron Smoke is an upstate New York distillery which adds a touch of applewood smoke to its whiskey endeavors. And they also play around with flavors, from maple bacon to this 70-proof pumpkin pie whiskey, a blend of natural pumpkin with hints of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and vanilla. Apparently, it makes for a great boilermaker combo with pumpkin beer.

Oral-B iO Series 5 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Oral-B

iO Series 5 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B’s newest electric toothbrush features multiple personalized brushing modes, a smart pressure sensor, a redesigned brush head with “twisted” bristles, and an app that’ll track and coach you to better oral hygiene.

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices MegaFleece

We know fall is here not by the drop in temperature or the changing colors of the leaves but by a new Outdoor Voices MegaFleece drop. Part of the new OV Outdoors Collection that launched earlier this week, the MegaFleece Snap Up — an oversized, exceptionally cozy pullover made of 63% recycled wool — is now available in two seasonally appropriate colorways: a light dove/moonbeam and a luscious conifer.