Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The National Hurricane Center reports that Ian is strengthening in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, raising concerns for residents that it could become a Category 4 storm, potentially overnight or early morning Wednesday. Tuesday, Ian has been considered a Category 3 storm. And with Ian headed toward south of Tampa Bay, in Sarasota County, officials […] The post Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Longboat Observer
Officials prepare for landfall as Ian sets sights on Sarasota
Barrier islands evacuate and shelters open as the forecast path of Hurricane Ian continues its eastward shift. As the track of Hurricane Ian gradually came into focus, officials in Sarasota and Sarasota County began to put emergency plans into action as did residents. On Monday, Sarasota County ordered evacuation Level...
Hurricane Ian Track Shifts South, Florida Gulf Coast Could See Historic Storm Surge
The latest forecasts for Hurricane Ian show the massive storm will make landfall in Sarasota County, farther south than previous predictions but still threatening devastation for much of the state, authorities said Tuesday. “In some areas there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge,”
Ian shifts slightly south and west, on way to Sarasota County as a major hurricane
After rapidly intensifying to major hurricane strength, Ian has made landfall in western Cuba with 125 mph winds. The storm will continue to gain intensity during the next couple of days and is forecast to become a Category 4 behemoth.
When will Hurricane Ian reach Florida?
More than 2 million people are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida, and officials are warning residents to leave before conditions worsen. The storm’s center was located in the Gulf of Mexico about 200 miles southwest of Punta Gorda, Fla., and moving north at 10 miles per hour as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Evacuations begin in Southwest Florida as Ian approaches
Tuesday morning sees Southwest Florida met with drizzle and breezy conditions as the 'calm before the storm' begins to end.
Longboat Observer
Longboaters ordered to evacuate
With a calm and orderly sense of purpose earned from multiple tangles with tropical weather over the years, Longboat Key residents went about their business on Monday preparing for Hurricane Ian, perhaps the most-threatening weather forecast to reach town in decades. Forecasters said Ian would blast up the coast with...
Hurricane Ian timeline: When Tampa Bay could start feeling impacts
All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ian moves over warm water on its trek toward Florida.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the potential path of Hurricane Ian, which will approach the area sometime during the day on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the coast. Hurricane Ian has been strengthening and the forecast track has shifted further south and east during the day on Tuesday, pushing the ...
IAN: Pinellas County Evacuating Zones A,B,C
Storm could bring several hours of hurricane force winds and high storm surge to Pinellas
Flight cancellations begin as Ian approaches SWFL
Hurricane Ian, on track to make landfall in Venice by Thursday, is prompting the cancellation of flights to and from Southwest Florida International Airport.
Longboat Observer
County could cut Longboat water supply before storm, chief says
Urging the town to take seriously the threats of Hurricane Ian, Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi on Monday morning told residents, building managers and resort operators to continue planning today but be ready to evacuate in the next 24 hours. Sarasota County leaders on Monday declared a state of...
wlrn.org
Floridians prepare, but don't panic, as Ian's storm track shifts
In a region that's largely avoided major hurricanes for the last 100 years, it was largely business as usual at some hardware stores and grocery stores Sunday. "I'm a little worried. I've never been in a hurricane that I actually remember," said eight-year-old Levi Metzgar, outside a Publix grocery store in Sarasota where he was selling popcorn to raise money for his boy scout troop.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County says it's ready for Hurricane Ian
After the bell rang at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 26, R. Dan Nolan Middle School started transitioning from a school to a hurricane shelter. Hurricane Ian was on its way. The school’s media center became the Manatee County Department of Health’s headquarters. Bookshelves were pushed against the walls to make room for the bounty of supplies.
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota
Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota. Plenty of people have been fortified and prepping, they said they’ve seen the damage a hurricane can do, and they’re not taking any chances. People were at Lido Beach on Monday but only to take quick breaks before getting back to prepare...
Hernando and Manatee Counties Issue Evacuations for Hurricane Ian
Orders go into effect Tuesday morning
Sarasota County calls for evacuation of Level A due to Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County officials called for the evacuation of Level A due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County orders more mandatory evacuations in face of Hurricane Ian
Manatee County Emergency Management officials on Tuesday morning issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents of Zone B to accompany the mandatory evacuation orders for Zone A that were issued on Monday. In addition, the county strongly suggested that those residents living in Zone C consider moving farther inland during Hurricane...
Longboat Observer
Airport officials: We're not a shelter
Although some flights might have been canceled earlier, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport said it would close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and reopen when it was safe to do so. In announcing the closure, airport officials stressed the terminal would be locked and secured and would not be open to passengers...
Tampa International Airport prepares for ‘severe impacts’ from Hurricane Ian
n a news release Monday, the airport said it may begin shutting down parts of its airfield and facilities in the next 24 to 48 hours.
