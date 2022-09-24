ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Watch: Jonah Dawson, Jacob Chambers, Rancho Cucamonga put on a show against Vista Murrieta

By Lance Smith, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWAvN_0i8dEx8y00

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. – Rancho Cucamonga led 26-0 at halftime and 32-0 after three quarters on Friday, cruising to a 39-21 win over Vista Murrieta in front of a hyped homecoming crowd.

In his first career start, filling in for an injured CJ Tiller, freshman Jacob Chambers threw for 3 touchdowns and well over 300 yards for the Cougars. Jonah Dawson had 9 receptions for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns, one of them coming from 98 yards. Jason Harris recorded a touchdown catch and over 100 all-purpose yards as well, and Trent Dailey and Jadon Pearce both ran for a touchdown. Amaurey Brooks registered a pick-six for Rancho, and Elyjah Gordon and Rahim Wright both had interceptions as well.

For the Broncos, Akili Smith Jr. threw touchdown passes to Grant Wayne and A.J. Jones. Vista also scored defending a punt when Brody Guinn recovered a fumble in the end zone.

MORE: PHOTOS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Damien coach placed on leave after allegedly assaulting player

Damien High School football coach Matt Bechtel has been placed on leave after a Bishop Amat High player filed a report with the La Verne Police Department alleging two men, including a Damien coach, battered him during a postgame fracas, according to a report published Monday. Jesse Ramos, the father...
LA VERNE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vista, CA
Sports
City
Vista, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Football
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dailytitan.com

Fullerton honors Dodgers legend at museum center

Nearly over 40 years after his first World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers, local residents and fans gathered in Fullerton to celebrate the life of legendary Dodgers manager and former Fullerton resident, Tommy Lasorda. The City of Fullerton and Fullerton Museum Center co-hosted the event on Lasorda’s birthday,...
FULLERTON, CA
thepacifican.com

“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”

“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Sports#Vista Murrieta
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA

Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California

A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Football
progressivegrocer.com

Stater Bros. Opens New SoCal Supermarket

Stater Bros. Markets will hold the grand opening of its new store in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 28. Located at 7200 Arlington Ave., #102, the store occupies 49,480 square feet of a former 94,500-square-foot Kmart building. The new location replaces a Stater Bros. store in the Riverside community that originally...
RIVERSIDE, CA
AdWeek

Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant

A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Man Killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies After Hitting a Deputy With Car and Attempting to Attack Him With a Knife

Marlon Bonds shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night in Rancho Cucamonga. A Santa Monica man was fatally shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) Deputies over the weekend after hitting a deputy with a car. According to the SBSD, on Saturday, September 24 around...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach

TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
TORRANCE, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy