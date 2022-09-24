Watch: Jonah Dawson, Jacob Chambers, Rancho Cucamonga put on a show against Vista Murrieta

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. – Rancho Cucamonga led 26-0 at halftime and 32-0 after three quarters on Friday, cruising to a 39-21 win over Vista Murrieta in front of a hyped homecoming crowd.

In his first career start, filling in for an injured CJ Tiller, freshman Jacob Chambers threw for 3 touchdowns and well over 300 yards for the Cougars. Jonah Dawson had 9 receptions for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns, one of them coming from 98 yards. Jason Harris recorded a touchdown catch and over 100 all-purpose yards as well, and Trent Dailey and Jadon Pearce both ran for a touchdown. Amaurey Brooks registered a pick-six for Rancho, and Elyjah Gordon and Rahim Wright both had interceptions as well.

For the Broncos, Akili Smith Jr. threw touchdown passes to Grant Wayne and A.J. Jones. Vista also scored defending a punt when Brody Guinn recovered a fumble in the end zone.

MORE: PHOTOS