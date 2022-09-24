John Cena sets Guinness World Record for most Make-A-Wish requests granted

John Cena has won many titles during his professional wrestling career, but this may be his proudest moment.

The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor earned a place in the Guinness World Record books with the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Guinness, Cena has granted 650 wishes to the foundation since 2002. His record was verified on July 19.

He granted his 500th wish in 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I just drop everything,” Cena told the entertainment outlet at the time. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

Cena is a 16-time world champion in WWE and has been portrayed as a “babyface,” or good guy, during most of his career. He has also been the face for the wrestling promotion’s WWE’s “Be a Star” anti-bullying campaign.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s mission statement reads, “Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses,” adding, “Wishes are more than just a nice thing. And they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments.”

