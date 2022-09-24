ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Celebrate German American Day at museum

The Wood County Museum and Bowling Green State University’s Department of World Languages and Cultures present German Wedding Traditions on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, in observance of German American Day. Michael McMaster will give a short introductory program on...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Protectors Of Aquifer Request Turned Down By Commissioners

WILLIAMS COUNTY ALLIANCE … Representing the Williams County Alliance at the September 26, 2022 Commissioners meeting, about their concerns with Aqua Bounty, and requesting that the commissioners do as Defiance County Commissioners have done, were (speaker) Lou Pendleton next to Bart Westfall, Sherry Fleming, Rosemary Hug and Stewart Rosendaul. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
PERRYSBURG, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Lourdes president announces retirement

SYLVANIA — The Lourdes University Board of Trustees and the Sisters of St. Francis leadership have announced the retirement of President Mary Ann Gawelek. Her last day will be Sept. 30. “Dr. Gawelek has been instrumental in Lourdes’ growth and did an excellent job leading the University during the...
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

13abc, The Blade to host debate between Lucas County statehouse hopefuls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two candidates looking to secure a spot in the state legislature for the first time will debate their policy differences this week. 13abc and The Toledo Blade, the station’s media partner, are teaming up to host a debate Thursday between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Maumee preschool holds open house

MAUMEE — Elizabeth Wayne Preschool, 310 Elizabeth St, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will be hosting an open house on Sunday from noon-1 p.m. EWP is a private Christian preschool providing classes for 3, 4 and 5 year olds. Parents of prospective preschoolers are invited to learn more...
MAUMEE, OH
sent-trib.com

Lucine Spangler

Lucine Spangler, 102, of Toledo and formerly Bowling Green passed away September 27, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1919 to the late John and Mary (Meurer) Romaker in Custar, Ohio. She married Robert M. Spangler and they were married 39 until he passed away. Lucine is survived by...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court

Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
WAUSEON, OH
thecentersquare.com

Lima, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Asst. Fire Chief John Kaminski among crews deploying to offer support during Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue (TFD) announced Monday that Assistant Chief John Kaminski deployed to an undisclosed site in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Asst. Chief Kaminski deployed with 47 other team members from Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. According to the press release, the team is preparing to offer support for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG parks board approves rental fee adjustments

The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board on Tuesday approved a series of adjustments to rental fees. The changes will now go before city council for final approval. “Not really looking at any facility fees, per se,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley during the meeting, “just looking at some things that need an adjustment to make sure they’re to the current times.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood Lane considers land swap to build 2 residential homes

Wood Lane is considering a land swap with the county to have the space needed to build a residential treatment center for youth with developmental disabilities and complex needs. “The program will need to be flexible and resilient in the manner services are delivered to creatively meet the complex needs...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

