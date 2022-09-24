ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

wktn.com

Gunshots Fired in Findlay; McComb Woman Arrested

A McComb woman was arrested after an incident in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue to investigate a verbal dispute that began between several people. It was learned an ex of one...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Women arrested as suspect in Findlay shooting incident

FINDLAY, Ohio — Crystal Sons, 33, was arrested Monday evening on charges of felonious assault and discharging a weapon within the city limits of Findlay as a suspect in a shooting that took place between two vehicles driving on Howard Street. No injuries were reported, according to the Findlay...
FINDLAY, OH
Accidents
wktn.com

Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay

A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

One Injured in Kenton Crash Sunday

One person was injured in a crash that occurred in Kenton Sunday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, Paul Kearns, 70 of Forest, was driving south in the 100 block of South Main Street, and while attempting to make a left hand turn, his vehicle was struck by northbound pickup truck being driven by 29 year old Theron Glauner, of Belle Center.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Carey Man Injured in Wyandot County Crash

A Carey man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 54 year old Jamie Flack lost control of his vehicle while driving south on State Route 568. The car went off the...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man injured after shots fired outside east Toledo 7-11 Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. outside the 7-11 convenience store at 537 Woodville Avenue. Upon arriving, crews found a 37-year-old man in the parking lot. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right foot. According to the report, the man told police he got into a fight with another man at the store. During the fight, the man shot at the victim.
TOLEDO, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 22)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a shooting on September 19. TPD issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. According to officers the suspect was involved in an altercation with a victim in the...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Lima man dies in motorcycle accident at Jameson overpass

LIMA — A Lima man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail on an overpass. Kyius L. Simpson, 21, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lima Police Department. Simpson was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jameson Avenue...
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 9-26-2022

Students can get help with their schoolwork and enjoy a snack at the library on weekdays from 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Dec. 2. America Reads tutors from Bowling Green State University will be available to help K-5 students with reading support and homework help in the Children’s Place at the library, 251 N. Main St. Snacks and juice from Connecting Kids to Meals will also be served during this time.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Two men arrested for having rifle outside Bowsher HS during homecoming

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested two men Saturday following an incident with a loaded rifle in a Toledo high school parking lot over the weekend. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Toledo Public Schools officers were at Bowsher High School for a homecoming event when they received information that two males were in the parking lot with a rifle.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
TOLEDO, OH

