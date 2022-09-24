Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Gunshots Fired in Findlay; McComb Woman Arrested
A McComb woman was arrested after an incident in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue to investigate a verbal dispute that began between several people. It was learned an ex of one...
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
Women arrested as suspect in Findlay shooting incident
FINDLAY, Ohio — Crystal Sons, 33, was arrested Monday evening on charges of felonious assault and discharging a weapon within the city limits of Findlay as a suspect in a shooting that took place between two vehicles driving on Howard Street. No injuries were reported, according to the Findlay...
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
wktn.com
Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay
A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
wktn.com
One Injured in Kenton Crash Sunday
One person was injured in a crash that occurred in Kenton Sunday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, Paul Kearns, 70 of Forest, was driving south in the 100 block of South Main Street, and while attempting to make a left hand turn, his vehicle was struck by northbound pickup truck being driven by 29 year old Theron Glauner, of Belle Center.
wktn.com
Carey Man Injured in Wyandot County Crash
A Carey man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 54 year old Jamie Flack lost control of his vehicle while driving south on State Route 568. The car went off the...
Man injured after shots fired outside east Toledo 7-11 Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. outside the 7-11 convenience store at 537 Woodville Avenue. Upon arriving, crews found a 37-year-old man in the parking lot. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right foot. According to the report, the man told police he got into a fight with another man at the store. During the fight, the man shot at the victim.
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 22)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
13abc.com
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
13abc.com
TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a shooting on September 19. TPD issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. According to officers the suspect was involved in an altercation with a victim in the...
nbc24.com
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
Lima man dies in motorcycle accident at Jameson overpass
LIMA — A Lima man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail on an overpass. Kyius L. Simpson, 21, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lima Police Department. Simpson was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jameson Avenue...
Austin Sparks sentenced to four years in prison for causing crash that killed 62-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 22-year-old man who caused a fatal crash in March on Alexis Road was sentenced Monday to four years in prison. Austin Sparks pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide last month. He was indicted after the March 10 incident when he was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Terrance Robb.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-26-2022
Students can get help with their schoolwork and enjoy a snack at the library on weekdays from 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Dec. 2. America Reads tutors from Bowling Green State University will be available to help K-5 students with reading support and homework help in the Children’s Place at the library, 251 N. Main St. Snacks and juice from Connecting Kids to Meals will also be served during this time.
Man robbed at gunpoint outside east Toledo apartment complex Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to an east Toledo apartment complex after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts early Saturday. Toledo police arrived at an apartment complex located at 578 Leach Avenue. According to a report, police located a 46-year-old man who stated he was in his parked vehicle when a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded money.
cleveland19.com
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
Two men arrested for having rifle outside Bowsher HS during homecoming
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested two men Saturday following an incident with a loaded rifle in a Toledo high school parking lot over the weekend. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Toledo Public Schools officers were at Bowsher High School for a homecoming event when they received information that two males were in the parking lot with a rifle.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
13abc.com
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
