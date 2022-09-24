Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Cool Sunshine Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We stay in the mid 60s for the entire week, we also stay dry. We are tracking no rainfall until Sunday. Morning lows will fall back into the 40s this week with highs by mid week even in the lower 60s. Watching Hurricane Ian: The storm remains...
Fox 19
Sunny & Below Normal Temperatures This Week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first full week of fall will feel like it, as we have a stretch a crisp mornings and below normal daytime highs setting up. Look for a high of 67 degrees on Monday with plenty of sunshine. We stay in the mid 60s for the entire...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Taco Week returns: What you need to know
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forget Taco Tuesday. You can enjoy $2 tacos from participating restaurants during Cincinnati Taco Week on Oct. 17-23. Some restaurants are offering up to three different taco options. You can also enjoy special cocktails. Participating restaurants include:. Agave & Rye Covington, Liberty Center, and Rookwood. Arnold’s Bar...
Fox 19
I-75 ramps to I-74 closed by crash, vehicle fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-74, Cincinnati police confirm. The ramp from Hopple Street to I-74 also is shut down until further notice. The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. The driver, who...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
Fox 19
Milford residents rally to rescue kitten trapped storm drain for days
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A kitten is safe and sound after a scary situation Sunday night at the UDF in Milford. The kitten, now dubbed Piper, got stuck in a storm drain. Melissa Gates was one of the Good Samaritans who responded. ”Her cries were letting us know that...
Fox 19
Missing woman found safe, family says
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
Fox 19
House fire evacuates NKY family
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
Fox 19
Butler County EMA to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the next 16 days, the Butler County Emergency Management Agency will be providing general relief efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Florida once Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The EMA team is not new to these types of relief tasks. “We’ve had positive experiences in...
Fox 19
Fire evacuates Sharonville hotel at 3 a.m.
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire briefly evacuated guests staying at a 152-room hotel off Interstate 275 and Reed Hartman Highway in Sharonville early Monday. No one was hurt when flames broke out about 3 a.m. at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel, 6300 E. Kemper Rd., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Fox 19
80-year-old NKY man dies after vehicle rolls over top of him
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Northern Kentucky man has died three days after he was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Elmer Smith, 80, of Florence, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
Fox 19
New federal research lab poised to move forward in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second of four planned large development projects at the intersection of Reading Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Avondale is expected to clear a major hurdle this week. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which employs more than 700 in Cincinnati, wants...
Fox 19
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
Fox 19
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday. Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Clay died at the scene, police said. There is no word of...
Fox 19
Suspect breaks into Harrison home, steals boat cover then attempts to take homeowner’s car
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of breaking into a home in Harrison, stealing a boat cover while inside the house, and then attempting to steal the homeowner’s car. According to court documents, Justin Rosenbalm, 36, entered the garage after finding the house/car keys inside Tony Howard’s car parked outside.
Fox 19
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Security camera footage catches the graphic attack of a local 6-year-old boy. It happened last Saturday on the front porch of the boy’s home. Cincinnati Police District Three officers are investigating the attack. For the safety of the boy and his parents, we are not revealing...
Fox 19
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Fox 19
2nd suspect named in ‘senseless’ slaying of NKY grandfather walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities on Tuesday named the second suspect a shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Northern Kentucky man walking home from work. Zachary Holden faces charges of murder and robbery in the shooting death of Virgil Stewart, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s...
Fox 19
Tri-State police officer shot in head will finally return home, family says
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Family members say a Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the face will return home Tuesday. Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a gunshot wound while responding to a domestic violence situation on July 12. The man who shot Officer Ney,...
