Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Cool Sunshine Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We stay in the mid 60s for the entire week, we also stay dry. We are tracking no rainfall until Sunday. Morning lows will fall back into the 40s this week with highs by mid week even in the lower 60s. Watching Hurricane Ian: The storm remains...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sunny & Below Normal Temperatures This Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first full week of fall will feel like it, as we have a stretch a crisp mornings and below normal daytime highs setting up. Look for a high of 67 degrees on Monday with plenty of sunshine. We stay in the mid 60s for the entire...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Taco Week returns: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forget Taco Tuesday. You can enjoy $2 tacos from participating restaurants during Cincinnati Taco Week on Oct. 17-23. Some restaurants are offering up to three different taco options. You can also enjoy special cocktails. Participating restaurants include:. Agave & Rye Covington, Liberty Center, and Rookwood. Arnold’s Bar...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

I-75 ramps to I-74 closed by crash, vehicle fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-74, Cincinnati police confirm. The ramp from Hopple Street to I-74 also is shut down until further notice. The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. The driver, who...
CINCINNATI, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Missing woman found safe, family says

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

House fire evacuates NKY family

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday. No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers. The fire is out,...
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Fire evacuates Sharonville hotel at 3 a.m.

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire briefly evacuated guests staying at a 152-room hotel off Interstate 275 and Reed Hartman Highway in Sharonville early Monday. No one was hurt when flames broke out about 3 a.m. at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel, 6300 E. Kemper Rd., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

80-year-old NKY man dies after vehicle rolls over top of him

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Northern Kentucky man has died three days after he was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Elmer Smith, 80, of Florence, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

New federal research lab poised to move forward in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second of four planned large development projects at the intersection of Reading Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Avondale is expected to clear a major hurdle this week. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which employs more than 700 in Cincinnati, wants...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox 19

Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday. Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Clay died at the scene, police said. There is no word of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
MILFORD, OH
Fox 19

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE

