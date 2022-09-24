ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WDEZ 101.9 FM

Badgers Fall Flat Against Buckeyes in B1G Opener

COLUMBUS, OH (WSAU) — Ohio State raced out to three early touchdowns and more than 100 yards of total offense in the first quarter and never looked back, embarrassing the Wisconsin Badgers 52-21 in front of a national TV audience. Cade Stover caught a pair of touchdown passes in...
MADISON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Hurricane Relief Warning

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Do a little homework first, if you plan to donate to hurricane victims. Lisa Schiller with Better Business Bureau Wisconsin says there are plenty of recommendations on donating. “I guess, if I had to narrow down the most important one, I would say know who...
MADISON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Brooks Given More Time to Consider Firing His Attorney

WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU) — After a bizarre and at times heated hearing, the Judge in the Darrell Brooks homicide case is giving the defendant more time to consider if he wants to represent himself when his trial begins next week. Judge Jennifer Dorow did not rule on Brooks’ request...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

One Dead in Two-Semi Crash on US 10 in Portage County

TOWN OF STOCKTON, WI (WSAU) — Two semis collided in Portage County on Tuesday, resulting in one death and shutting down eastbound lanes of US Highway 10 for nearly six hours. According to the State Patrol, it happened near County Road LN in the Town of Stockton at around...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

