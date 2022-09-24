ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

newyorkupstate.com

People to know in NY cannabis: Nikki Kateman

Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. Nikki Kateman is with the statewide labor union Local 338, which represents those in NY’s...
TARRYTOWN, NY
InsideClimate News

A Legal Pot Problem That’s Now Plaguing the Streets of America: Plastic Litter

Waste packaging from a burgeoning and newly legalized marijuana industry litters streets across the country, adding to a global crisis of plastic waste. In New York, regulators who are making the state’s first-ever rules for the retail sale of recreational marijuana hope they have answers to limit their state’s contribution to the problem. They’ve been working to include sustainable packaging requirements into the licenses that businesses will need to open by the end of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year (so far)

New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year, as renters are feeling the effects of increased inflation and rising living costs. According to the Legal Templates, rising living costs, late rent payments, and increasing eviction rates have been major contributors to the financial landscape of renting and living.
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region

Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
96.1 The Eagle

Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million

Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
newyorkupstate.com

New invasive pest threatens what remains of New York’s elm trees

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) just announced that a new invasive insect called the elm zigzag sawfly (Aproceros leucopoda) is threatening New York’s elm trees. The exotic pest was detected for the first time in New York in three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state

When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
CNY News

Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?

Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
newyorkupstate.com

Get ghosted: Small Upstate NY inn named best haunted hotel in America (photos, video)

A small Upstate New York inn is winning big this year after being named the best haunted hotel in America by USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards. Fainting Goat Island Inn, located on the border between New York and Pennsylvania in Nichols, NY, has once again been put on the haunted map. This Southern Tier guesthouse has been in the top five on USA Today’s list for at least four years running and is part the New York state Haunted History Trail.
NICHOLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What’s a Grange and Why are There so Many in The Hudson Valley?

Did you ever drive past something and wonder what it was? Instead of turning around you may try to remember what you saw, google the location or simply forget about it. Sometimes, I turn around to see what I almost missed, especially if it's related to history in New York state. From historic markers to sites and homes, there's an extensive amount of history right in our area.
Hot 99.1

Wooly Worms Are Here New York! Are They Predicting a Harsh Winter?

You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These guys typically show up in large numbers in New York State around October. Based on what was seen this weekend, they are already here. It's...
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Is Walmart ditching paper bags?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about the rules for grocery shopping. Plastic bags have been banned in New York State for two years. Paper bags are still an option but maybe you’ve heard this talk, like I did. A worker at the BayTowne Walmart recently told me the company is ditching paper bags in New York next month.
