newyorkupstate.com
NY farm workers are about to get more overtime, and taxpayers are footing the bill
Syracuse, N.Y. – Farm workers in New York are about to receive a big bump in overtime pay after a state board recommended that the trigger for overtime wages drop from 60 to 40 hours a week. The changes will be phased in over the next decade. Farmers are...
newyorkupstate.com
People to know in NY cannabis: Nikki Kateman
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. Nikki Kateman is with the statewide labor union Local 338, which represents those in NY’s...
A Legal Pot Problem That’s Now Plaguing the Streets of America: Plastic Litter
Waste packaging from a burgeoning and newly legalized marijuana industry litters streets across the country, adding to a global crisis of plastic waste. In New York, regulators who are making the state’s first-ever rules for the retail sale of recreational marijuana hope they have answers to limit their state’s contribution to the problem. They’ve been working to include sustainable packaging requirements into the licenses that businesses will need to open by the end of this year.
New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year (so far)
New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year, as renters are feeling the effects of increased inflation and rising living costs. According to the Legal Templates, rising living costs, late rent payments, and increasing eviction rates have been major contributors to the financial landscape of renting and living.
A kid-saving NY law almost no one enforces: How the flavored vape ban went up in smoke
Syracuse, N.Y. — The back wall of a vape shop in an Onondaga County strip mall is filled with tiny, brightly colored boxes. There’s watermelon and blue raspberry. Do you like mint? They have that, too. Any flavor of vape you can think of, it’s there, the clerk says.
Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region
Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
newyorkupstate.com
New invasive pest threatens what remains of New York’s elm trees
The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) just announced that a new invasive insect called the elm zigzag sawfly (Aproceros leucopoda) is threatening New York’s elm trees. The exotic pest was detected for the first time in New York in three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife...
newyorkupstate.com
Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state
When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?
Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
newyorkupstate.com
Get ghosted: Small Upstate NY inn named best haunted hotel in America (photos, video)
A small Upstate New York inn is winning big this year after being named the best haunted hotel in America by USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards. Fainting Goat Island Inn, located on the border between New York and Pennsylvania in Nichols, NY, has once again been put on the haunted map. This Southern Tier guesthouse has been in the top five on USA Today’s list for at least four years running and is part the New York state Haunted History Trail.
What’s a Grange and Why are There so Many in The Hudson Valley?
Did you ever drive past something and wonder what it was? Instead of turning around you may try to remember what you saw, google the location or simply forget about it. Sometimes, I turn around to see what I almost missed, especially if it's related to history in New York state. From historic markers to sites and homes, there's an extensive amount of history right in our area.
A New Bill In New York Is Looking To Address Propane Heating Emergencies
Here's some news for those that use propane heating during our long winters in Upstate New York- A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating issues that homeowners and renters have been dealing with over the last few years. The bill deals...
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
Wooly Worms Are Here New York! Are They Predicting a Harsh Winter?
You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These guys typically show up in large numbers in New York State around October. Based on what was seen this weekend, they are already here. It's...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is Walmart ditching paper bags?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about the rules for grocery shopping. Plastic bags have been banned in New York State for two years. Paper bags are still an option but maybe you’ve heard this talk, like I did. A worker at the BayTowne Walmart recently told me the company is ditching paper bags in New York next month.
Get Ready: Turkey Hunting Season Will Soon Kick Off Around New York State
Turkey hunting will soon be permitted around New York State. Before you grab your gun and head out, there are some rules you need to know. New York divides the season into three different sessions for each part of the state. Hunters in each of the three regions will have two weeks.
