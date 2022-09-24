Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses
A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on the MBTA's red line tracks in the Boston suburb of Quincy on Monday morning. The bodies were first found on the tracks near Wollaston station around 6 a.m. by the operator of a red line train, officials said.
nbcboston.com
Pole Falls on Boston's Moakley Bridge, Injuring Woman
A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a falling light pole in Boston. Police responded around 3 p.m. to Moakley Bridge and found the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Boston EMS transported the woman by ambulance to an area hospital. The bridge was partially closed...
Busy section of Stoneham closed to traffic after ‘suspicious’ item found at gas station
A busy section of Stoneham was closed to traffic during the Tuesday morning commute after a “suspicious” item was found at a gas station. Local and state police were called to the Mobil in the area of Main and South streets near Spot Pond. The intersection of Route...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Here's How Much Slower Traffic Has Gotten in Mass. After Labor Day
Has traffic seemed much worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? It's not just you. Drive times got longer on some major highways in the area, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation provided to NBC10 Boston. Transportation officials monitoring the Orange Line shutdown had expected more...
Man, woman found dead on train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
nbcboston.com
Van Crashes Into Gas Truck in Hyde Park, Causing Spill
A van crashed into a gasoline tanker truck early Monday morning in Boston, causing gallons of gas to spill out onto the street, fire officials said. The van hit the truck around 3:30 a.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Hyde Park Avenue, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. The crash caused 50-60 gallons of gas to leak onto the street, the department noted.
whdh.com
Crews work to repair water main break in Methuen
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Water is shut off to several dozen homes as crews work to repair a water main break in Methuen. Crews are working near Pelham Street and Pearl Street. Officials warn residents that they could see discolored water. The city is also warning of road closures in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beverly noise rule contributed to man’s death by banning train warning, lawsuit says
The family of an Emerson College professor struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Beverly nearly three years ago filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services did not maintain a safe station while the train operator failed to sound the train’s horn when entering the station.
nbcboston.com
Suspicious Item at Gas Station in Stoneham Prompts Police Response
There was a considerable police presence Tuesday morning at a gas station in Stoneham, Massachusetts, after a suspicious item was found, according to authorities. The parking lot of the Mobil gas station by the corner of Route 28 and South Street was blocked off Tuesday morning, as Stoneham police, Stoneham fire and Massachusetts State Police all investigated. Law enforcement used a bomb-detecting robot during their response to the situation.
Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say
A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
Framingham City Council Passes Ordinance To Restrict Aggressive Panhandlers
FRAMINGHAM – The 11-member City Council passed an ordinance last Tuesday to restrict panhandlers in the City of Framingham. The ordinance has been signed by the Mayor, and will need to be reviewed by the Massachusetts Attorney General, but the new City law stated it is effective immediately. Frustrated...
nbcboston.com
Wu Seeks to Overhaul Boston's Zoning Board of Appeal
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu nominated a new slate of members to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal on Monday. The plan is part of a bid to remake a key overseer of real estate development that's still dominated by appointees of her predecessor, current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
whdh.com
Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
nbcboston.com
School Bus, Dump Truck Crash on Cape Cod, Sending Drivers to Hospital
A school bus driver was seriously injured when the vehicle crashed with a small dump truck on Cape Cod Monday morning, police said. No students were on board the bus in the crash on River Road in Barnstable, local police said. Its driver is expected to survive, and the driver of the dump truck had minor injuries.
PLAY is offering international flights from Boston starting at $99
Travelers can snag the deal between between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2. Travelers looking to explore Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park, Blue Lagoon, and more can get there for less than $100 round trip aboard PLAY during a sale on airfares through Sunday. In celebration of World Tourism Day on...
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
Comments / 0