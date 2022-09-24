ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses

A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
LYNN, MA
nbcboston.com

Pole Falls on Boston's Moakley Bridge, Injuring Woman

A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a falling light pole in Boston. Police responded around 3 p.m. to Moakley Bridge and found the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Boston EMS transported the woman by ambulance to an area hospital. The bridge was partially closed...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Here's How Much Slower Traffic Has Gotten in Mass. After Labor Day

Has traffic seemed much worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? It's not just you. Drive times got longer on some major highways in the area, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation provided to NBC10 Boston. Transportation officials monitoring the Orange Line shutdown had expected more...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man, woman found dead on train tracks in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Van Crashes Into Gas Truck in Hyde Park, Causing Spill

A van crashed into a gasoline tanker truck early Monday morning in Boston, causing gallons of gas to spill out onto the street, fire officials said. The van hit the truck around 3:30 a.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Hyde Park Avenue, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. The crash caused 50-60 gallons of gas to leak onto the street, the department noted.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews work to repair water main break in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Water is shut off to several dozen homes as crews work to repair a water main break in Methuen. Crews are working near Pelham Street and Pearl Street. Officials warn residents that they could see discolored water. The city is also warning of road closures in the area.
METHUEN, MA
nbcboston.com

Suspicious Item at Gas Station in Stoneham Prompts Police Response

There was a considerable police presence Tuesday morning at a gas station in Stoneham, Massachusetts, after a suspicious item was found, according to authorities. The parking lot of the Mobil gas station by the corner of Route 28 and South Street was blocked off Tuesday morning, as Stoneham police, Stoneham fire and Massachusetts State Police all investigated. Law enforcement used a bomb-detecting robot during their response to the situation.
STONEHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say

A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

Wu Seeks to Overhaul Boston's Zoning Board of Appeal

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu nominated a new slate of members to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal on Monday. The plan is part of a bid to remake a key overseer of real estate development that's still dominated by appointees of her predecessor, current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA
nbcboston.com

School Bus, Dump Truck Crash on Cape Cod, Sending Drivers to Hospital

A school bus driver was seriously injured when the vehicle crashed with a small dump truck on Cape Cod Monday morning, police said. No students were on board the bus in the crash on River Road in Barnstable, local police said. Its driver is expected to survive, and the driver of the dump truck had minor injuries.
BARNSTABLE, MA
woburnma.gov

Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought

Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

