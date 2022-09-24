A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.

LYNN, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO