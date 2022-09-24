ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellville, AR

Comments / 5

Blazingjay
3d ago

This man should absolutely not be allowed to hunt. I like how these people think that they should get special treatment cuz their white republicans. If you can’t deal with the repercussions then don’t attack the capitol

Reply(3)
7
Related
KTLO

Man who attempted to urinate on jail staff gets probation

A Mountain Home man charged with an altercation at the Baxter County Detention Center during which he attempted to urinate on staff appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees entered a guilty plea to charges of impairing the operations of a vital public facility. He...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Yellville, AR
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man

A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Fulton County inmate accused of injuring deputy with kick to knee

A man originally being jailed in Fulton County for public intoxication is now accused of injuring a deputy’s knee, requiring him to need an MRI. Forty-four-year-old Jason Pittman is charged with felony counts of second-degree escape and second-degree battery. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Group B jurors do not report Monday

The Baxter County Circuit Court Group B jury panel will not need to report for duty on Monday. According to Baxter County and Circuit Clerk Canda Reese, the next date Group B jurors will need to report to the Baxter County Court Complex is Tuesday morning at 9.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Firearms#Democrat
KTLO

Republican Campaign Headquarters

The Baxter County Republican Committee has opened up a Campaign Headquarters. The headquarters opened on Monday, September 26th, 2022. It is located in the Market Place Meeting Place/Event Center at 1150 Hwy 62 West in downtown Mountain Home, Arkansas. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 10A to 4P and on Saturday from 10A to 1P. This schedule will hold true until Election Day on November 8, 2022, at which time the headquarters will be closed down.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man charged with thefts wants bond lowered — judge doesn’t approve

A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and ending up being accused of doing the same thing six more times appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville has been an inmate in the Baxter County jail since July 28 with bond set at slightly more than $50,000.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLO

Woman who robbed bank wants bond lowered — judge says no

A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock had already pled not guilty to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Hobbs charged with attacking woman, not letting her go

A man charged with holding a woman prisoner in a tent they were living in and physically abusing her for two days appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Corey Darius Hobbs of Mountain Home told the court the victim had been less than truthful in her recall of events and he felt the case against him would be dismissed.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspicious package leads to fentanyl arrest in Reeds Spring

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – A call about a suspicious package at the Reeds Spring Post Office Tuesday led to the discovery of fentanyl. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said the package was sent from a fake address in California. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and the reeds Spring Police Department […]
REEDS SPRING, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy