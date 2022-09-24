The Baxter County Republican Committee has opened up a Campaign Headquarters. The headquarters opened on Monday, September 26th, 2022. It is located in the Market Place Meeting Place/Event Center at 1150 Hwy 62 West in downtown Mountain Home, Arkansas. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 10A to 4P and on Saturday from 10A to 1P. This schedule will hold true until Election Day on November 8, 2022, at which time the headquarters will be closed down.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO