Camp North End announced its newest tenant today, welcoming Charlotte-based streetwear brand and boutique Current Nostalgia to join its 52 other tenants. Current Nostalgia will open its first retail location at 701 Keswick Ave., Suite 103 at Camp North End sometime this fall or in the upcoming winter, according to a release from developers at the sprawling campus.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO