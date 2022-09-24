Why the home run chases of today are different from the late '90s and early 2000s

Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols is the first Latino major leaguer to hit 700 homeruns
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Jorge Castillo from The LA Times about Albert Pujols hitting 700 career home runs and its significance to the Latino community. All right, yes, baseball is obsessed with stats and with history. But, you know, for fans, they're both integral to the joy of baseball. So when the Cardinals' Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run the other night...
Altuve homers twice as Astros rout Diamondbacks 10-2
Jose Altuve hit two of Houston's five home runs to lead the Astros to a 10-2 victory over Arizona on Tuesday night in a game where Yordan Alvarez left with an ankle injury
Yanks clinch AL East as Judge stalls; Cards claim NL Central
Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again
Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the San Francisco Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2
Yordan Alvarez exits Tuesday's game with ankle discomfort
X-rays on Yordan Alvarez’s left ankle came back negative after the Astros slugger exited in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 10-2 win over the Diamondbacks, Astros manager Dusty Baker said.
