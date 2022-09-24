Read full article on original website
2 unbeatens lead the pack in the girls volleyball rankings
Parkland, the returning PIAA Class 4A runner-up, and Liberty have separated themselves from the pack in the girls volleyball rankings. The two programs boast unbeaten records, although the Trojans have a challenging week ahead with Emmaus and Allentown Central Catholic on the schedule. Liberty swept the Green Hornets to earn...
‘We need more officials.’ Chairman highlights lack of refs at District 11 event
The number of people willing to become an official or referee for youth sports has been steadily decreasing for years. Now, that issue is directly affecting the landscape of high school sports in the Lehigh Valley. Moments after announcing that the District 11 postseason tournaments for several sports will be...
As Jalen Hurts grows on the Eagles, Commanders’ Carson Wentz fades into the past | Bowen
LANDOVER, Md. -- Under pressure, Jalen Hurts thrived. Carson Wentz shriveled. Hurts left FedEx Field Sunday to chants of “MVP!” from some of the same Eagles fans who’d directed that war cry toward Wentz five years earlier. Wentz left Sunday to scattered boos, most fans of his...
Has Eagles’ Jalen Hurts earned the title of franchise quarterback? (PODCAST)
After Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said his pleasantries to the Washington Commanders players after he and his team defeated the Commanders 24-8 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Hurts ran toward the tunnel to head to the locker room. As he was running off the field, the Eagles fans crowded...
Easton hosts 2022 First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival (PHOTOS)
Area high school marching bands converged Saturday night on Easton’s Cottingham Stadium for the 48th year of the First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival. The Easton Area High School Instrumental Music Association hosts the friendly competition to showcase the talent and skills of participating marching bands. The...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pennsylvania High School Junior Varsity football player Treshawn Tracy was shot and killed at 15
Fifteen-year-old Treshawn Tracy had a full life to live. The Sophomore football player on the William Allen Junior Varsity High School football team was shot and killed on Sunday September 25th, according to the Daily Voice. When police arrived at the scene, Tracy was dead. This happened at 3:15 in...
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
As showdowns go, Carson Wentz vs. Jalen Hurts was only memorable for Hurts and the Eagles
LANDOVER, Md. -- Frankly, I was kind of hoping to see Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz slug it out, toe-to-toe, the Eagles’ past and their present trading haymakers, putting on a show. This was a show where you knew where the plot was headed pretty quickly. Not much nuance....
Eagles responsible for blowout of Commanders: DeVonta Smith, 5 others
LANDOVER, Md – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was hurrying everyone to the line as the clock was expiring late in the second quarter. Having re-entered the game after getting the wind knocked out of him following a 45-yard catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith looked at Hurts as if to ask what route Hurts wanted him to run. On the snap, Smith sprinted to the back corner of the end zone and, with Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller draped on him, snagged Hurts’ pass on the last play of the half.
Eagles lose lineman to Titans | Why team is suddenly thin (again) on practice squad tackles
The Eagles had seen teams take offensive linemen off their roster and practice squad, dating back to when the Eagles cut their roster down to 53 players. The trend continued Tuesday with a practice squad member signing with an AFC South team. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the...
Has Eagles’ DeVonta Smith fixed offense’s problem with zone defenses?
When the Eagles went to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in a Wild Card playoff game in January, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles threw zone defenses at quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, and tight end Dallas Goedert. Bowles wanted to confuse Hurts, while...
After 3-0 start, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni doesn’t want his team to get ‘smacked in the teeth’
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the visiting interview area wearing a Kelly Green 82 jersey, the one that used to be worn by former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick back when he was playing. Standing at the podium with a huge grin, Sirianni answered questions, still happy that his team had moved to 3-0 after Sunday’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni talks DeVonta Smith as a punt returner, facing Jaguars’ Doug Pederson next Sunday
In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field, the Eagles were preparing to get the ball back after stopping the Commanders offense, forcing them to punt. Wide receiver Britain Covey had started the game as the punt returner after being called up from...
Eagles are 3-0. What’s working? What still needs to be fixed? 5 takeaways
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
By taking advantage of Carson Wentz’s ‘issues,’ Eagles’ defensive line justifies hype
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham stared across the line of scrimmage at Washington Commanders right tackle Samuel Cosmi, and it’s not difficult to imagine Graham, who loves to taunt offensive linemen, chirping at him with “I’m coming for you, fat boy.” Graham calls it a term of “endearment.”
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts might not be a franchise QB yet, but he plays one on TV | Bowen
I think we have to resist the urge to declare Jalen Hurts a franchise quarterback who can win a Super Bowl, off the first three games of the Eagles’ season. Let’s wait just a little bit longer, anyhow. How much longer? I dunno. Maybe Wednesday? Is Wednesday good for you?
Why Eagles’ Dallas Goedert’s wanting to ‘punish’ defenders has led to more receiving yards
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were trying to add more points late in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Looking to move the ball downfield quickly, quarterback Jalen Hurts looked to his left and threw the ball to tight end Dallas Goedert alone as Goedert moved toward the sideline.
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver fled crash and abandoned car outside school, causing district lockdown, police say. A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its...
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Status of starting guard made official; Tight end to make NFL debut
LANDOVER, MD – When the Eagles take on the Washington Commanders and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, MD, they will do so knowing they will have their entire offensive line intact. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Left guard Landon Dickerson was...
Braves vs. Phillies prediction, betting odds for MLB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Atlanta Braves in MLB at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET.
