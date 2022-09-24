ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles responsible for blowout of Commanders: DeVonta Smith, 5 others

LANDOVER, Md – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was hurrying everyone to the line as the clock was expiring late in the second quarter. Having re-entered the game after getting the wind knocked out of him following a 45-yard catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith looked at Hurts as if to ask what route Hurts wanted him to run. On the snap, Smith sprinted to the back corner of the end zone and, with Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller draped on him, snagged Hurts’ pass on the last play of the half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

After 3-0 start, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni doesn’t want his team to get ‘smacked in the teeth’

LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the visiting interview area wearing a Kelly Green 82 jersey, the one that used to be worn by former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick back when he was playing. Standing at the podium with a huge grin, Sirianni answered questions, still happy that his team had moved to 3-0 after Sunday’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles are 3-0. What’s working? What still needs to be fixed? 5 takeaways

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
