wamwamfm.com
Road Closures in the Area
Daviess – 650S btw 350E-400E will be closed today for pipe replacement from 8am to 5pm. 800E btw 500S-600S will be closed today for paving from 7:30am to 5pm. Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 5, US 231 north of Loogootee will be closed. This closure will occur near West Boggs Lake. The closure will allow crews to perform a pipe replacement project. The closure is expected to be complete by the end of the week, depending on the weather. The official detour is US 50 to I-69 to State Road 58. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
The roadway was closed for a period of time while crews cleaned up a crash involving two vehicles on 7th St. Tuesday.
WISH-TV
Federal Railroad Administration awaits report on Lafayette railway bridge collapse
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Railroad Administration says it expects to have a report in three months of the bridge collapse that left railcars in the Wabash River on Wednesday. The bridge collapse derailed a Norfolk Southern Railway train Wednesday afternoon on the Wabash River bridge on the...
WLFI.com
Duke Energy sending employees to help with Hurricane Ian relief
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Duke Energy will be sending aid to those who will be affected by Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy traditionally supports the community during natural disasters and emergency situations. The company will be sending 137 employees and 280 contractors from the state of Indiana to Florida....
WHAS 11
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
1 flown to hospital following ATV vs truck crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and […]
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Police squad car sideswiped by tanker truck
CHICAGO - An Indiana State Police trooper was injured when her squad car was sideswiped by a tanker truck early Monday morning. About 5 a.m., Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was investigating a crash involving a semi-truck on northbound Interstate 65 near mile-marker 224.3, Indiana State Police said in a statement. Bilthuis...
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 2, 1985, Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, seemed to have lots of life ahead of her. “I just remember always thinking she was beautiful,” said Swinford’s niece, Courtney Lash. “She was of course taller than me. She had strawberry blonde hair.” “She’s been described as just a free spirit […]
Woman shot, suspect dead at Lafayette Subaru plant
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police said a man shot and wounded a female co-worker at the Subaru plant in Lafayette Monday. The woman was identified as Mindy Donovan, 36, of Lafayette. Police said the suspect and she had been involved in a previous relationship. According to Lafayette Police, officers were...
WTHI
Illiana Ambulance Update
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage on ambulance services that are concerning residents in Vermillion County. Illiana Ambulance Service was required to have three ambulances to serve the county at all times. Illiana only had two that were staffed which violated its contract according to county...
wcsjnews.com
Indiana Man Accused of Possessing a Firearm
An out-of-state man was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on Interstate 80 near Morris around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 25th. Katren Kelly, 27, of Lafayette, Indiana was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, driving while license suspended and speeding. During the traffic stop, officers collected a .40 caliber glock handgun.
wbiw.com
New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more
INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Dawn Lynn, 42, of Crane, was arrested on charges of Petition to Revoke. The bond was set to $2,500. Rodney Robinson Jr., 37, of Indianapolis, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and violation of driving conditions. Bond was set at $25,000, and bond was posted. Ilus...
muncievoice.com
Muncie Higher Than Average Tornado Risk
According to the Indiana Tornado Risk Index and our Muncie Fieldhouse know only too well, extreme weather, including tornados, can happen in Muncie. But what does that mean for those that live and have businesses in the area?. Well, we must be more aware of extreme weather’s risks. It also...
cbs4indy.com
1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road...
wwbl.com
Road Closure Planned Tuesday for US 231 in Greene Co.
IN-DOT advises that US 231 south of Bloomfield in Greene County is scheduled to be closed for a week beginning today. (Tuesday) US 231 will be closed just north of I-69, nine miles south of Bloomfield for five pipe replacement projects. Closures will occur during the daytime. The roadway will...
WANE-TV
Marion police look for suspect in shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
