Chicago, IL

nypressnews.com

Man killed in South Side shooting

A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 40, shot in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 7:57 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy suffers graze wound to the head on South Side

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in South Deering Monday night. At about 8:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was on the street in the 10500 block of South Yates when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

2-year-old Joliet boy finds unsecured gun, shoots himself in the head: police

JOLIET, Ill. - A toddler accidentally shot himself in the head after he found an unsecured gun in a Joliet home Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The 2-year-old boy was shot around 12:16 p.m. after he found the gun in a bedroom of a residence in the 300 block of Comstock Street, according to Joliet police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded

CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead after South Shore apartment fire

CHICAGO - A man was found dead inside an apartment after it caught fire Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. Firefighters extinguished the fire around 1:35 a.m. in a residence in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive where they discovered the 67-year-old lying unresponsive on the floor, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

