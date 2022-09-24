Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Man killed in South Side shooting
A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 40, shot in South Shore alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 7:57 p.m., a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender, police said. The man was shot in the left thigh,...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop, police say
The man approached the woman and began pulling her towards a van when she was able to escape, police say
Boy, 14, among 4 shot in Chicago Monday
At least four people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 14-year-old boy seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Deering. No arrests were reported in Monday’s shootings.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan man charged with breaking into CPD facility through fire escape in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A Waukegan man has been charged with breaking into a CPD facility in Homan Square through a fire escape Monday and taking possession of firearms. Donald Patrick, 47, faces five felony counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and three felony counts of burglary. At about 11:30...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
UPDATE: 1 man hospitalized after shooting breaks out at West Side CPD facility
Gunfire at a West Side Chicago police facility left a man critically wounded and a Chicago police officer hurt. According to police, shots were fired at around inside the Chicago Police Evidence and Recovered Property building in Homan Square.
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
Chicago police questioning person of interest in West Loop attempted kidnapping; victim speaks out
"Both of you are heroes," the victim said of the bystanders who came to help her.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy suffers graze wound to the head on South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in South Deering Monday night. At about 8:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was on the street in the 10500 block of South Yates when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
2-year-old Joliet boy finds unsecured gun, shoots himself in the head: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A toddler accidentally shot himself in the head after he found an unsecured gun in a Joliet home Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The 2-year-old boy was shot around 12:16 p.m. after he found the gun in a bedroom of a residence in the 300 block of Comstock Street, according to Joliet police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded
CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
Person shot by Chicago police after breaking into CPD facility through fire escape
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old Waukegan man was shot by police Monday after using a fire escape to gain entry to a Chicago police facility in Homan Square, then grabbing at least twos gun he found and aiming them at officers, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the shooting...
CFD: 2 seriously injured in South Side apartment building fire
Two people were seriously injured after a fire in a four-story apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
3 Robbery Suspects Who Punched Man on Red Line Train Sought, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police have released surveillance photos in hope of identifying three individuals wanted in connection with the robbery of a man earlier this month onboard a CTA Red Line train, according to authorities. In a community alert issued Monday, Chicago police said Mass Transit Detectives are investigating a robbery that...
Man who scaled 5 flights of fire escape, infiltrated training exercise shot by officer inside West Side police facility: CPD
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer shot a man who climbed five flights of a fire escape and infiltrated a training exercise at a CPD facility on the West Side late Monday morning, according to CPD Supt. David Brown. Members of the CPD’s SWAT team were conducting a training exercise on the fifth floor of […]
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead after South Shore apartment fire
CHICAGO - A man was found dead inside an apartment after it caught fire Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. Firefighters extinguished the fire around 1:35 a.m. in a residence in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive where they discovered the 67-year-old lying unresponsive on the floor, police said.
