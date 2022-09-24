Read full article on original website
Football: 5 WillCo teams show some movement in latest AP Polls
Williamson County high school football teams showed some movement in the latest weekly edition of the Associated Press Top 10 polls for each classification. In Class 6A, Ravenwood moved up one spot to No. 5 after a 28-10 win over Hendersonville Friday. The Raptors are 4-2 overall and face Summit in a Region 7-6A contest in Week 7.
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
‘Let’s play now!’ — Brentwood’s Miles Together inclusive playground opens for all to enjoy
After two years of fundraising, planning and constructing a park that will serve all families, the Miles Together inclusive playground at Granny White Park in Brentwood opened on Saturday before a large crowd of families, government officials and community leaders. Miles Peck, for whom the park is named, spoke to...
BGA’s Upper School to present ‘The Mouse that Roared,’ a play that dates back to 1963
Battle Ground Academy’s Upper School Drama Department will be presenting “The Mouse that Roared,”adapted for the stage in 1963 by Christopher Sergel, at the school’s Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Jr. ‘52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship. Performances are set for Sept. 29 and...
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
Bethesda News: Hummingbirds are amazing creatures, watching them is a gift from God
Thought for the week — Although you do not know precisely what you need — or when you need it — God does. So trust His timing. Are you a person who LOVES to enjoy the beauty of God’s MAJESTIC wonders of the earth? I know we are. What has amazed Russell and me so much this summer, as well as now, is watching the hummingbirds. I do not think we have ever had as many as we have this year. They amaze me. What really amazed me was when my friend Delores Gilreath sent me a picture of an ALBINO hummingbird at their feeder. It was amazing. She even had the editor of “Birds and Blooms” magazine contact her and ask permission to print it. Of course she said “yes.” I asked her to forward it to Derby, at Williamson Herald, so I could share with you all. Just another one of God’s AMAZING creation.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
Tennessee ranks 8th nationally for inbound residents — one of few states with consistent growth
The secret’s out about Tennessee-- it's a pretty great place to live. And even more people are catching on, according to a mid-year migration study.
Two 'lottery' winners receive new homes in Clarksville
This is called the "going local initiative" and they want to bring affordable housing to Clarksville.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee Couple Gets Married At Hospital In Emotional Ceremony
The couple moved up their wedding date so the bride's mother could see the special ceremony.
Nolensville author feels the spirit of publishing with her first novel, ‘Whiskey Love’
After three tries, a Nolensville resident has published her first novel through publishing house Wild Rose Press. Joy A. Smith has written other historical romances that did not make it to print but this book is being hailed a success by readers and the literary world. Her pen name is Joy Allyson and the book’s title is “Whiskey Love.”
