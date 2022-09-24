ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

williamsonherald.com

Football: 5 WillCo teams show some movement in latest AP Polls

Williamson County high school football teams showed some movement in the latest weekly edition of the Associated Press Top 10 polls for each classification. In Class 6A, Ravenwood moved up one spot to No. 5 after a 28-10 win over Hendersonville Friday. The Raptors are 4-2 overall and face Summit in a Region 7-6A contest in Week 7.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Lions#American Football#Highschoolsports#Gca#Grace Christian Academy#Webb School
williamsonherald.com

Bethesda News: Hummingbirds are amazing creatures, watching them is a gift from God

Thought for the week — Although you do not know precisely what you need — or when you need it — God does. So trust His timing. Are you a person who LOVES to enjoy the beauty of God’s MAJESTIC wonders of the earth? I know we are. What has amazed Russell and me so much this summer, as well as now, is watching the hummingbirds. I do not think we have ever had as many as we have this year. They amaze me. What really amazed me was when my friend Delores Gilreath sent me a picture of an ALBINO hummingbird at their feeder. It was amazing. She even had the editor of “Birds and Blooms” magazine contact her and ask permission to print it. Of course she said “yes.” I asked her to forward it to Derby, at Williamson Herald, so I could share with you all. Just another one of God’s AMAZING creation.
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
helpmechas.com

Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

