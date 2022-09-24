Read full article on original website
Related
witzamfm.com
Jasper Business Closing on October 15th
Jasper- One of Jasper’s businesses will be ceasing operations next month. Azura Café made the announcement on the companies Facebook page. According to the post, the business claims they have been “Operating short-handed for quite some time and have found it extremely challenging to find qualified individuals to fill our open positions.”
DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
Here’s the Dish About New Evansville, IN Area Restaurants and Food Trucks
This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
New pizza shop hosts grand opening on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new pizza shop has opened up on Evansville’s west side on Monday. Harmony Pizza hosted their grand opening at 4 p.m. The shop serves a variety of items like wings, and New York style pizza. The kitchen manager says its been a lot of...
14news.com
INDOT announces US 41 southbound exit ramp closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Officials say crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue on Wednesday. The US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to...
wevv.com
New pizza spot holding grand opening in Evansville
A new pizza spot is holding a grand opening on Evansville's west side Monday. A post from Harmony Pizza's Facebook page says the business will kick off its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday at its location on the city's west side. The restaurant offers made-to-order homemade pizza with fresh...
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
14news.com
Participants excited for 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The highly anticipated West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is rapidly approaching and participants are sharing their excitement. Participating community members, churches and nonprofits are looking forward to the Tri-State’s largest street festival. West Side Nut Club officials said on Monday that there will be...
wevv.com
Portion of West Morgan Avenue closed in Evansville
Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say part of West Morgan Avenue is currently closed. From Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30, West Morgan Avenue will be closed between Read Street and Harriet Street. The closure is for a fire main installation. Officials say the closure also applies to emergency personnel.
Wreck near Evansville airport closes down one lane of Hwy. 41
VANDERBURGH, Co. (WEHT)– Evansville Dispatch has confirmed an early morning wreck on Petersburg Road and Highway 41, closing down one lane of Highway 41. Dispatch says crews were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Right now it appears multiple cars are involved in the wreck. If you use Petersburg Road and Highway […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitowensboro.com
What Makes Owensboro’s BBQ So Famous?
While there is a huge variety of barbecue to be enjoyed in Owensboro, our city is world famous for a couple of barbecue staples that you just can’t find anywhere else. Barbecued mutton and burgoo are two things you’ll be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in the world. And even if you happen to stumble across it somewhere, nobody does it quite like Owensboro.
city-countyobserver.com
NOTICE OF VANDERBURGH COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING
The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana, and consideration will be given to a resolution approving funding to AT&T for the extension of Broadband to areas in northwestern Vanderburgh County and a resolution amending the St. Joseph Avenue Industrial TIF EDA.
wevv.com
2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is now just one week away
The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is now just one week away, and organizers are planning a variety of attractions. Just last week, rides for the annual street festival started arriving in Evansville, also serving as a good reminder that this week is the last chance to get pre-sale ride wristband vouchers at a discounted price.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Flipped utility truck closes part of Oak Hill Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say part of Oak Hill Road is closed because of a crash. They say a it was reported that a utility truck was knocked on its side around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers say it happened at Oak Hill and Bellaire, but the closure starts at...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana
If you happen to live in Indiana and you are currently looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Indiana that are a good choice for both a short getaway as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. Here's what made it on the list.
14news.com
Section of southbound Hwy 41 reopened after morning wreck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville dispatchers say southbound Highway 41 at Petersburg Road was shut down for a while after a three-car wreck Tuesday morning. We’re told one of them rolled over. The call came in as an injury crash. That area is now clear. We will be checking...
Huge St. Jude Car, Truck & Bike Cruise-In Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town, there's something for everyone at the Fall Fest Cruise-In for St. Jude! The public and all ages are welcome. Here's the scoop. Well, grind my gears....classic cars, antique cars, hot rods, muscle...
livingnewdeal.org
Sunset Court (demolished) – Vincennes IN
Pearl City was an area of Vincennes that was described by the newspapers in the 1930’s at the time as an area next to the Wabash River that was filled with hovels made of crates and tin and occupied by barely recognizable humans living in squalid conditions after shell fishing by squaters declined. With labor supplied by the Federal Emergency Relief Administration (FERA), 20 houses were constructed in a 4 acre area called Sunset Court. From the look of the photograph, the small houses can be compared to the popular tiny houses today. Still, considering that the people who moved in finally had access to clean water and electricity and were away from the river which flooded every year, it was likely a vast change for the better. Each house had a well, coal shed, chicken coop, garden plot, and bathroom. Using recycled bricks from razed buildings torn down for a memorial park to George Rogers Clark, the cost per house was only $290! Leases were $1 a year. Google satelite view shows that only one building remains. I’ve contacted the local historical society and hopefully can get answers as to the fate of the buildings.
Comments / 1