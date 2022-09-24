ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth-grade boy rakes in six figures for eye-catching artworks

Talk about an art prodigy getting ahead of the ball as a “little Picasso” and raking in cold hard cash while doing so. All eyes are on 10-year-old Andres Valencia, who, according to the New York Times, has gone from a relative unknown to a bona fide art phenomenon where his surrealist-style paintings were acquired by deep-pocketed collectors like Tommy Mottola and Jessica Goldman Srebnick during Art Basel Miami Beach.
