Talk about an art prodigy getting ahead of the ball as a “little Picasso” and raking in cold hard cash while doing so. All eyes are on 10-year-old Andres Valencia, who, according to the New York Times, has gone from a relative unknown to a bona fide art phenomenon where his surrealist-style paintings were acquired by deep-pocketed collectors like Tommy Mottola and Jessica Goldman Srebnick during Art Basel Miami Beach.

