American DJ and producer Marshmello recently spent time with the members of K-pop boyband TXT, sparking rumours of a potential collaboration between the musicians. On September 25, the masked DJ uploaded a series of photos taken with the group in what appears to be a dance studio through his Twitter account. “Had some fun with my friends,” wrote Marshmello in his tweet, tagging TXT. The DJ was in Seoul over the weekend to perform at Ultra Music Festival Korea as a headliner.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO