Marshmello reveals face to TXT members during meet-up, sparks collaboration rumours
American DJ and producer Marshmello recently spent time with the members of K-pop boyband TXT, sparking rumours of a potential collaboration between the musicians. On September 25, the masked DJ uploaded a series of photos taken with the group in what appears to be a dance studio through his Twitter account. “Had some fun with my friends,” wrote Marshmello in his tweet, tagging TXT. The DJ was in Seoul over the weekend to perform at Ultra Music Festival Korea as a headliner.
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is currently outselling ‘Modern Warfare 2’ on Steam
Following a major resurgence in popularity, CD Projekt Red‘s Cyberpunk 2077 is currently ranking higher than Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam‘s top sellers chart. As charted on Steam’s top sellers list, Cyberpunk 2077 has pulled ahead of several of this year’s biggest upcoming games, including Modern Warfare 2 and Football Manager 2023.
PlayStation executive reiterates stance to release games as premium titles first
A PlayStation executive has reiterated the platform’s stance on releasing its games as premium titles first. This summer, the revamped PlayStation Plus tiered system launched in Europe, Australia and New Zealand – its last regions to go live – with Essential, Extra and Premium tiers offering a number of differing benefits that stack the higher players go.
‘Splinter Cell’ remake will rewrite the series for “modern-day” audiences
A job listing at Ubisoft‘s Toronto studio has revealed that an upcoming Splinter Cell remake will have a story designed for a “modern-day audience.”. In a job listing (via PSU) seeking a scriptwriter, Ubisoft touched on how it’s approaching the task of remaking the first Splinter Cell game, which was released in 2002.
