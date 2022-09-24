Washington Nationals news & notes: Patrick Corbin throws; MacKenzie Gore builds, and Nelson Cruz ... still sits

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the San Francisco Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night. Joc Pederson homered in the first for his 23rd of the year and later added an RBI triple. Pederson hit his 25th career leadoff homer and second this year — also accomplished on April 24 at Washington — and Mike Yastrezemski added a sacrifice fly in the inning off Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez (8-13). J.D. Davis homered to start the fourth as San Francisco gave Webb (15-9) plenty of run support. But Camilo Doval had to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to finish the 2-hour, 33-minute game, surrendering Alan Trejo’s RBI single. Thairo Estrada contributed a run-scoring single as the Giants opened their final homestand of the season by beating Colorado for the sixth straight time to take a 12-5 advantage in the 2022 season series.

