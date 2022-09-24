What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 4

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 4 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

Briefly: Stetson Bennett led a balanced attack as the Bulldogs had 529 yards offense to win over a pesky Kent State squad.

One highlight to know: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers takes the end around and runs 75 yards for the score on the second play of the game.

Next up: Kent State plays host to Ohio. Georgia hits the road for an SEC matchup with Missouri.

Briefly: Bryce Young threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns as Alabama opened SEC play with an easy victory. Jamarion Miller added two rushing scores as the Crimson Tide outgained Vanderbilt 628-129.

Next up: Alabama travels to Arkansas. Vanderbilt has the week off before returning home for a matchup with Mississippi.

Briefly: Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two of C.J. Stroud's five touchdown passes, Miyan Williams rushed for two more scores and blew by Wisconsin early and cruised to an easy win.

Next up: Ohio State at home against Rutgers. Wisconsin plays host to Illinois.

Briefly: Blake Corum followed up his five-touchdown effort last week with two more touchdowns and 243 yards rushing, including a 47 yard run late in the fourth to put the Terrapins away

One highlight to know: Corum hits paydirt on fourth-and-1 as he is all alone on this 33-yard run to give Michigan the lead.

Next up: Maryland welcomes Michigan State. Michigan travels to Iowa.

Briefly: DJ Uiagalelei threw a 21-yard pass to Davis Allen in the second overtime leading Clemson to its 10th consecutive victory. Uiagalelei threw for five touchdowns and Sam Hartman had six as the teams combined for 1,006 total yards.

One highlight to know: Hartman throws an absolute dime to Donavon Greene for a 25-yard scoring strike to give the Demon Deacons the lead

Next up: Clemson return home for a matchup with North Carolina State. Wake Forest travels to Florida State.

Briefly: Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned Oklahoma for the third time in four seasons. Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score, while the Sooners stumbled to their first loss in Brent Venables' first season.

One highlight to know: Martinez scores in the fourth quarter to put Kansas State up 14.

Next up: Oklahoma hits the road for game at TCU. Kansas State

Briefly: 9:30 p.m.

One highlight to note: Caleb Williams finds Jordan Addison for the game-winning score.

Next up: Southern California gets Arizona State at home. Oregon State heads to Utah.

Briefly: Will Levis tied a career best with four touchdown passes, including critical scores of 70 and 40 yards to Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, respectively, after halftime, and No. 9 Kentucky held off Northern Illinois

Next up: Kentucky hits the road for Mississippi. Northern Illinois faces Ball State on the road.

Briefly: Arkansas had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 remaining, but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt hit near the top of the right upright — and fluttered to the ground in the end zone no good and Texas A&M earned its second consecutive defeat of a ranked opponent.

One highlight to know: The potential go-ahead field goal by hits the upright.

Next up: Arkansas hosts Alabama. Texas A&M goes on the road to Mississippi State.

Briefly: Devin Leary threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns — including a 75-yarder on the first play from scrimmage — and North Carolina State stayed unbeaten. Leary completed 32 of 44 passes for the Wolfpack while throwing touchdowns to four different receivers, including one to sophomore Porter Rooks for the first score of his career.

Next up: North Carolina State visits Clemson. Connecticut visits Fresno State.

Briefly: Hendon Hooker threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as Tennessee's offense was too much for Florida. The Gators closed within 24-21 late in the third quarter before two touchdown drives by the Volunteers gave them their second win against Florida since 2005.

One highlight to know: Hendon Hooker rumbles in for the score for the Vols.

Next up: Tennessee has a bye week before heading to LSU. Florida welcomes Eastern Washington to The Swamp.

Briefly: Jaxson Dart threw for two scores and Quinshon Judkins ran for two scores as Mississippi held of a scrappy effort by Tulsa. The Rebels appeared to cruising for a comfortable win before the Golden Hurricane, which trailed by 21, pulled within eight in the fourth quarter. Tulsa's last three drives were stopped and Ole Miss avoided an upset.

Next up: Mississippi hosts SEC counterpart Kentucky. Tulsa has a home game against Cincinnati.

Briefly: Cameron Rising threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Dalton Kincaid, and Utah spoiled the debut of Arizona State’s Shaun Aguano, who was named interim coach earlier this week after Herm Edwards was fired following last weekend’s loss to Eastern Michigan.

Next up: Utah gets a visit from Oregon State. Arizona hits the road for Southern Califonia.

Briefly: Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford had four total touchdowns and Kaytron Allen added 110 rushing yards leading the Nittany Lions over Central Michigan, in the school's second meeting all-time.

One highlight to know: Penn State recovers the muffled punt and it sets them up with excellent field position.

Next up: Penn State vs. Northwestern, Central Michigan at Toledo

Briefly: Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns leading the Bears tovictory in their Big 12 opener.

One highlight to know: The Bears break out the trickery and Shapen finds a wide open Gavin Holmes for a 38-yard score.

Next up: Baylor plays host to Oklahoma State, Iowa State travels to Kansas.

No. 18 Oregon 37, Washington State 34

Briefly: Oregon trailed for most of the game, but a Bo Nix 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin was the go-ahead score with 1:29 left as part of a 29-point fourth quarter for the Ducks. After the Franklin touchdown, Mase Funa intercepted Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward and returned it for a scored to ice the victory.

One highlight to know: Bo Nix hits Troy Franklin for the go-ahead score across the middle.

Next up: Oregon takes on Pac-12 North foe Stanford and Washington State plays California.

Texas Tech 37, No. 19 Texas 34 (OT)

Briefly: Texas Tech railed from a 14-point deficit and led 34-31 on Trey Wolff's field goal with 21 seconds left. But Texas was able to move quickly into range for Bert Auburn to force overtime with a 48-yard field goal on the final play of regulation. Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first snap of overtime, setting up Wolff to kick a short winner and give the Red Radiers a rare defeat of their rival.

One highlight to know: Tahj Brooks slips out of the backfield and catches an easy touchdown for the Red Raiders.

Next up: Texas Tech is at Kansas State. Texas welcomes West Virginia.

No. 21 Michigan State 34, Minnesota 7

Briefly: Fresh off losing to Washington on the road, Michigan State returned home and was dominated by Minnesota. Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan threw for three touchdowns and Mohamed Ibrahim ran for 103 yards and a score in the easy victory that saw Minnesota scored the game's first 34 points.

One highlight to know: Daniel Jackson mosses the Michigan State defender on this touchdown pass from Tanner Morgan.

Next up: The Gophers play host to Purdue and the Spartans go on the road to Maryland.

No. 23 Brigham Young 34, Wyoming 20

Briefly: Jaren Hall threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Brigham Young past Wyoming. Hall became the 20th BYU quarterback to hit 4,000 career yards passing while completing 81% of his attempts. Keanu Hill finished with a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns on five catches to lead the Cougars.

Next up: BYU hosts Utah State on Thursday. Wyoming takes on San Jose State at home.

No. 24 Washington 40, Stanford 22

Briefly: Wayne Taulapapa rushed for a career-high 120 yards and one touchdown, Washington’s defense sacked Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee eight times and forced two fumbles as the Huskies improved to 4-0. .

Next up: Washington must travel to UCLA for a game Friday. Stanford visits Oregon.

Middle Tennessee 45, No. 25 Miami (Fla.) 31

Briefly: Chase Cunningham threw for 408 yards on just 16 completions and added three long touchdowns passes as Middle Tennessee shocked Miami as a more than three-touchdown underdog. The Hurricanes started with three turnovers in the first quarter to get behind and never took the lead. Trailing by 14, Miami had a chance to make it a game early in the fourth quarter, but was stopped on fourth down. The Blue Raiders responded with a 98-yard touchdown pass from Cunningham to DJ England-Chisolm

One highlight to know: Chase Cunningham hits DJ England-Chisolm for 71 yards and a touchdown as the Blue Raiders jumped out in front.

Next up: Miami is off next week before taking on North Carolina on Oct. 8. Middle Tenenssee takes on Texas-San Antonio next Friday.

— Eddie Timanus contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 4