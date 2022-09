Notre Dame left Chapel Hill after their best offensive performance of the season and heads into the bye-week with an even record and some momentum. Powered by its run game, the Irish knocked off the previously unbeaten Tar Heels 45-32 in a much more lopsided game than the final score indicated. Let’s overreact to Notre Dame’s second win of the season.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO