ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Panthers & Pirates: A big day for sports on the North Shore

By Bryant Reed
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mU9Bt_0i8d81nC00

Panthers and Pirates ready for big day 02:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a big Saturday for sports on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The Panthers return to Acrisure Stadium for a noon kickoff with the Rhode Island Rams and then at 6:35, the Pirates will take on the Chicago for the third game of a four-game series.

Fans could jump from one game to the other and still be able to go out and celebrate.

Pitt's return home will be their first game back at Acrisure Stadium since a 34-27 loss in overtime to Tennessee on September 10.

Of course, as always, fans should get to the stadium early for parking and tailgating purposes.

Also, remember mobile ticketing is now how fans get into Acrisure Stadium.

RELATED: 'Old school tickets for an old school coach:' Fans unfazed by mobile ticket app issues

When Tennessee came to town, there were some issues with fans not being able to get into the game because there were issues with the mobile ticketing app, but Pitt has said that maintenance is done and they aren't expecting any issues.

Right down the road, the Pirates are taking on their National League Central Division rival the Chicago Cubs at 6:35 p.m.

RELATED: Pirates drop back-and-forth game to the Cubs, 6-5

Tonight, the Pirates are hoping to end an eight-game skid as they've been unable to get themselves in the win column since they beat Cincinnati 10-4 on September 14.

The main issue will be parking as fans will arriving before 5:15 p.m. are being asked to park in the downtown garages or at NOVA Place.

Road closures will also be in place on the North Shore that fans may have to navigate, but the majority of them will be lifted before game time.

Pittsburgh is going to see a lot of cheering and a lot of foot traffic today and here's to hoping it will be worth it when the Panthers and Pirates bring home two victories.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Meet the Team: Pitt Men’s Basketball Kicks off 2022-23 Season

The 2022-23 Pitt basketball season officially began on Monday, as the Panthers hit the court at the Petersen Events Center for their first official practice of the year. Pitt is now in year five of the Jeff Capel-era, and things have not gone according to plan over his first four. However, this season’s group has heightened expectations and a now-or-never mindset from top to bottom.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Meet Jack Suwinski's biggest little fan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three-year-old Jake Armstrong may be small in stature, but he's sure to rival even the biggest Pirates fan out there. And Jake's favorite player? It's rookie Jack Suwinski.Jake recently got the biggest thrill of his young life when he was able to meet the man himself.Jake's infatuation with the Pittsburgh ball club started like all things do--because of family."It mainly came from my grandfather," Jake's mother Cassie said. "He was always watching games, always had the games on the radio. And then, my dad, obviously, loved it as well. And then I got into it.""I love taking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'

A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2024 3-Star S Zahir Rainer Reminds Pitt Coaching Staff of Former Star Paris Ford

With the recent success Pitt has had over the last few years of developing and getting defensive backs to the NFL, that fact is not lost with high school players. Damar Hamlin, Jordan Whitehead, Dane Jackson, Avonte Maddox, Damari Mathis and Jason Pinnock are former Panther defensive backs that are currently on NFL rosters and players that Archie Collins and Corey Sanders can mention when trying to lure top-flight talent to Pitt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

45th annual Great Race held in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thousands of runners took to the streets of Pittsburgh over the weekend for the 45th annual Great Race.There was a 5k race and a 10k race, with both traveling through Oakland and down the Boulevard of the Allies until racers crossed the finish line in Point State Park.Nick Wolk was the winner of the men's 10k race. He says he runs in the event every year and is the reigning champion.For the women's race, Jennifer Bigham crossed the finish line just 34 minutes and 36 seconds. She says this was her fourth Great Race win. Former Mayor Richard Caliguiri started the race back in 1977 to get Pittsburghers out and moving as a community fun run. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Ticketing#Panthers Pirates#Kdka#The Chicago Cubs
purbalite.net

Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park

After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers' Cam Heyward kicks off inaugural Cam's Kindness Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers defensive tackle and team captain Cam Heyward is always giving back to the community. But this week, he's going above and beyond.He kicked off his first-ever Cam's Kindness Week on Monday.His first stop was a visit to the Dream Big Studio at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Along with teammate T.J. Watt, he was the celebrity host for their What's in the Box game show with patients and staff. "It's a time to make others smile, pick others up and help others in the community," Heyward said. In the coming days, he will also be donating toys, hosting a community cleanup and much more, all as part of the inaugural Cam's Kindness Week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Valley News Dispatch

Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Several Western Pa. EMS providers traveling to Florida to provide assistance during Hurricane Ian

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall, several Western Pennsylvania EMS agencies are heading to Florida to provide assistance.Murrysville Medic One says that they, along with Rostraver/West Newton Ambulance and Fayette EMS all have headed south as part of a national EMS response plan. Hurricane Ian is expected to continue strengthening as Florida remains in the path of the storm.Mandatory evacuations were ordered on Monday for low-lying areas surrounding Tampa Bay, CBS News reports.It's unclear when the storm may make landfall in Florida. 
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler temperatures remain, light rain chances possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When comparing today to yesterday, the morning will be cooler. Daily average High: 71  Low: 51Sunrise: 7:13a Sunset: 7:10pToday: Low rain chance. A cool start and day… Breezy.Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.Aware: Temperatures will warm for the weekend. At this point, it appears we get no rain from Ian.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe afternoon will be similar even with temperatures around ten degrees cooler today than what we saw yesterday. Highs today will likely hit the upper 50s in most places, with one or two places possibly hitting 60. Similar to yesterday, a light...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: September 27, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsEast Liberty Wine FestivalRipepi Winery and VineyardFall Home Maintenance with Evey True Value HardwareMade for Mama | InstagramDr. Lori | YouTubeHeinz History CenterPTL ❤️ PGH Gateway Clipper Cruise to benefit the KDKA-TV Turkey FundPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy