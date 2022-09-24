Read full article on original website
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches over Disney's Epcot
ORLANDO, Fla. - As SpaceX Starlink satellites into space Saturday night, families visiting Disney World were able to spot the rocket right after takeoff. One family shared with the FOX 35 News Staff video of the epic rocket launch where the Falcon 9 rocket can be seen launching directly over Epcot's famous Spaceship Earth.
SpaceX night launch lights up skies over New England
BOSTON — A bright light moved across the sky Saturday night, with sightings reported across New England. Many thought it was a comet or meteor, but it was SpaceX’s 43rd orbital mission of 2022. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, SpaceX Falcon 9 launched just after 7:30 p.m....
How to watch NASA’s DART spacecraft crash into an asteroid
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in history, NASA will attempt to intentionally smash a spacecraft into an asteroid Monday, and the public will have a front-row seat. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, or DART, is meant to demonstrate NASA’s ability to deflect a hazardous asteroid or comet. The Dart spacecraft’s target, a harmless rock named Dimorphos, is currently orbiting a larger asteroid, Didymos, about 6.8 million miles away from Earth.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen across skies on Saturday
Those across Hampton Roads and North Carolina who might have seen a tiny white spot flying across the sky Saturday night got to see SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket!
Did you see that strange light in the sky Saturday?
That strange light you saw in the sky Saturday evening was not a meteor, but a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that landed on a "drone ship" in the ocean off the the coast of South Carolina.
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: OCPS extends school closures; OIA to halt commercial flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ian strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday as its track moved east into Central Florida. Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Category 3 storm moving faster with winds at 120 mph
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ian strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday as its track moved east into Central Florida. Many hurricane shelters across Orange County are set to open in 12 hours, at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. See our full story below:. 5 p.m. update:. Hurricane Ian is continuing to...
Orlando International Airport stopping commercial flights Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport will stop commercial flights as of Wednesday morning due to Hurricane Ian. Airport officials said out of an abundance of caution, the final commercial flight will leave the airport at 10:30 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The airport will...
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
Florida military bases brace for Hurricane Ian's impact as ships, aircraft evacuate region
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and aim for Florida's Gulf Coast later this week, area military officials have ordered all ships and aircraft to prepare for the expected storm. Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, said U.S. 4th Fleet ships will...
Ian: Why you should put a quarter in a cup of frozen water during a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - With the threat of Hurricane Ian taking aim at Florida, a Facebook post has a good suggestion for those preparing for the storm and how to keep your food safe. The post made by a North Carolina resident suggests that you put a cup of water in your freezer, freeze it solid, and then put a quarter on top of it and leave it in your freezer.
Hurricane Ian Livestream: How to Watch
With Hurricane Ian predicted to make landfall on Wednesday (September 28th), livestream cameras have been in place so everyone is able to watch the storm’s progress. The livestream from Fox 9 Minneapolis – St. Paul shows how Hurricane Ian is currently developing as it makes its way to the Fort Meyers area.
How Hurricane Ian is impacting travel at Orlando International Airport
Orlando airport officials say as Hurricane Ian nears, so far, it's business as usual. But they are preparing for impacts, including cancellations and delays.
Hurricane Ian: Orlando Utilities Commission crews preparing for power outages
Orlando Utilities Commission crews are getting a jump start on preparing for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Aware of supply chain issues last fall, OUC ordered plenty of supplies they’ll need ahead of time to go out and restore power.
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian updates, track, weather forecast, and school closings
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane – a major hurricane – early Tuesday, and is expected to continue strengthening as it makes its way towards Florida. Several areas in Cental Florida and near Tampa are under various hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings.
Florida business aims to protect windows, doors from hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando entrepreneur is trying to protect homes and businesses from hurricanes. John D. Smith is the creator of a window and door covering he calls Storm Stoppers. It’s a thick, corrugated plastic meant as an alternative to plywood. "Back in 2004, I was in a...
Hurricane Ian: Answering frequently asked questions
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 Meteorologist Cam Tran has answered some of your frequently asked questions:. We’ll start seeing the rain as early as tomorrow afternoon with some of the moisture and far outer bands from Ian. Ian is a fairly large storm so that’s why we’ll see those impacts as early as Tuesday.
Hurricane Ian: Impacts on Disney, Universal, Busch Gardens, other Florida attractions
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian is projected to impact Florida, it remains unclear just where exactly the storm will make landfall and how it will track across the state. Some area attractions and theme parks are keeping a close watch on the forecast path before announcing any closures or cancelations.
Florida OKs driving on certain roadway shoulders during Hurricane Ian evacuation
DAVENPORT, Fla. - With more than 2 million people along the Gulf Coast urged to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Ian, Florida Department of Transportation workers cleared highway shoulders in case they are needed to increase the flow of traffic for evacuations. Florida's Emergency Shoulder Use (ESU) rules allow officials...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
