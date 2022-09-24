ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches over Disney's Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. - As SpaceX Starlink satellites into space Saturday night, families visiting Disney World were able to spot the rocket right after takeoff. One family shared with the FOX 35 News Staff video of the epic rocket launch where the Falcon 9 rocket can be seen launching directly over Epcot's famous Spaceship Earth.
How to watch NASA’s DART spacecraft crash into an asteroid

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in history, NASA will attempt to intentionally smash a spacecraft into an asteroid Monday, and the public will have a front-row seat. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, or DART, is meant to demonstrate NASA’s ability to deflect a hazardous asteroid or comet. The Dart spacecraft’s target, a harmless rock named Dimorphos, is currently orbiting a larger asteroid, Didymos, about 6.8 million miles away from Earth.
Ian: Why you should put a quarter in a cup of frozen water during a hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the threat of Hurricane Ian taking aim at Florida, a Facebook post has a good suggestion for those preparing for the storm and how to keep your food safe. The post made by a North Carolina resident suggests that you put a cup of water in your freezer, freeze it solid, and then put a quarter on top of it and leave it in your freezer.
Hurricane Ian Livestream: How to Watch

With Hurricane Ian predicted to make landfall on Wednesday (September 28th), livestream cameras have been in place so everyone is able to watch the storm’s progress. The livestream from Fox 9 Minneapolis – St. Paul shows how Hurricane Ian is currently developing as it makes its way to the Fort Meyers area.
Florida business aims to protect windows, doors from hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando entrepreneur is trying to protect homes and businesses from hurricanes. John D. Smith is the creator of a window and door covering he calls Storm Stoppers. It’s a thick, corrugated plastic meant as an alternative to plywood. "Back in 2004, I was in a...
Hurricane Ian: Answering frequently asked questions

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 Meteorologist Cam Tran has answered some of your frequently asked questions:. We’ll start seeing the rain as early as tomorrow afternoon with some of the moisture and far outer bands from Ian. Ian is a fairly large storm so that’s why we’ll see those impacts as early as Tuesday.
