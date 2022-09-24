Read full article on original website
Yvon Chouinard No Longer Owns Patagonia
On the eve of its 50th anniversary, Patagonia, one of the nation's most innovative and ethical corporations, is under new ownership. The outdoor apparel maker, founded in 1973...
In a World of FKTs, I Prefer to Go Slow. Really Slow.
"I really did spend 16-plus hours covering fewer than three miles".
It’s OK to Be a Weekend Warrior
For over a decade now, the conventional wisdom has been that excessive sitting is a lethal activity and we should be moving regularly throughout the day. Cue the stand-up desk revolution, and a wave of guilt for those of us who want to be fit but are still tied to our computers for 40 hours a week. Some studies have questioned whether endurance training can mitigate how constant sitting affects vascular health, specifically—with mixed results.
How Elite Runners Train When They’re Pregnant
When Elle Purrier St. Pierre, the 27-year-old Olympic miler and multiple American record-holder, announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago, fans were surprised. I was too, even though I recently wrote about a study suggesting that pregnancy doesn't alter the career trajectory of elite runners. Old habits die hard, and the knee-jerk assumption that motherhood will derail an athlete's career remains deeply entrenched—which makes another newly published study about the impact of pregnancy on training and performance in elite runners all the more important.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Incredible Road Trips Perfect for Fall
Fall is the perfect time for a road trip. Temperatures are cooler, so you can drive with the windows down. Peak summer crowds have gone back to work and school, and off-season deals abound. Plus, you'll be treated to fall foliage, you-pick orchards, and autumn festivals.
