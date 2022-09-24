Read full article on original website
usf.edu
DeSantis is urging Floridians to use caution as Hurricane Ian looms
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a “major” storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as early as Tuesday. DeSantis said during a media briefing just before noon Monday that Ian will bring heavy...
usf.edu
School board races in Florida are bolstered by national conservative groups
An education writer with the news organization Politico recently reported that national conservative groups have been pouring money into local school board races across the country, including in Florida. WUSF's Cathy Carter spoke with reporter Andrew Atterbury about his findings. Andrew, how did you come to report on this particular...
usf.edu
Florida braces for a major evacuation with 2.5 million people ordered to leave the Gulf Coast
As Hurricane Ian churns toward the Florida Gulf Coast, the state is bracing for a major evacuation with about 2.5 million ordered to leave. At a morning press briefing, Gov. Ron DeSantis said road shoulders will be opened if sustained highway speeds drop below 40 mph, an attempt to head off the hours-long congestion that impeded evacuations during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
usf.edu
The Tampa Bay area should take caution even as Hurricane Ian's track shifts south
Florida emergency officials warned that the greater Tampa Bay region should still remain on alert, even after Hurricane Ian appears to be making landfall to the south. Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Tuesday morning that Hurricane Ian was on a track to hit Venice in southern Sarasota County on Wednesday night around 6 p.m.
usf.edu
Here are all the evacuations ordered for Hurricane Ian
This is a live event and this page will be updated as necessary as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida. You can also sign up to receive local updates through Alert Florida. Evacuations are ordered by county, so make sure to check with your county's website for further details. To look up your evacuation zone, enter your address into this tool. If you receive an evacuation order, plan to stay with a friend or family member outside of an evacuation zone. Shelters should be used as a last resort. Officials urge residents to evacuate for their own safety.
usf.edu
AARP survey says fewer Floridians 45 and older had a disaster plan this year
A survey of Florida residents 45 and older shows fewer of them have a disaster emergency plan this year, compared to 2019. AARP Florida released these results ahead of schedule Monday in hopes that Floridians will make plans as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. The AARP survey shows that just...
usf.edu
Counties across the Tampa area order mandatory hurricane evacuations
Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
usf.edu
This app will show whether gas is available across Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches
Gas Buddy is an app known for helping people find cheaper gas. But with Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida, gas may be harder to find. A search on the app on Monday morning found at least a dozen gas stations in Pinellas County with limited fuel options. Gas Buddy has...
usf.edu
Tropical Storm Ian still on track to be a major hurricane and impact Florida
Tropical Storm Ian continues to organize this evening and rapid intensification is expected overnight that will likely turn the system into a hurricane early Monday. Ian is forecast to pass through far west Cuba on Tuesday then hit the southeast Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday morning as a major hurricane. Landfall is possible from the Florida Gulf Coast to the Panhandle on Thursday or Friday. Regardless of the exact track, impacts from the storm will be felt over 100 miles away from the center of circulation to include dangerous storm surge and high rip currents. Significant flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible along the coast and far inland into north-central Florida, the east coast, and southern parts of the state.
usf.edu
USF geoscientists deploy to study evacuation behavior ahead of Hurricane Ian
As the Tampa Bay region prepares for Hurricane Ian, a team of researchers is on the road to collect data on how individuals respond in a natural disaster. Led by geosciences Professor Jennifer Collins, the team is advancing hurricane evacuation research. They’re taking a two-pronged approach. They’ll travel to rest stops along Interstate 75 north to interview individuals evacuating their homes and will collect the names of those who evacuated to hurricane shelters operated by the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County who wish to share their experience with the team after the storm.
usf.edu
Floridians prepare, but don't panic, as Ian's storm track shifts
In a region that's largely avoided major hurricanes for the last 100 years, it was largely business as usual at some hardware stores and grocery stores Sunday. "I'm a little worried. I've never been in a hurricane that I actually remember," said eight-year-old Levi Metzgar, outside a Publix grocery store in Sarasota where he was selling popcorn to raise money for his boy scout troop.
usf.edu
Florida Keys brace for storm surge flooding from Ian
The lower Keys and other parts of Monroe County are preparing for widespread flooding from storm surge as Hurricane Ian passes by, emergency officials said in a Monday morning briefing. High tides are about a foot higher than usual, meaning flooding could reach two feet above a normal high tide,...
usf.edu
