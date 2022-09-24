Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Alec Baldwin named as 'possible defendant' in shooting death of Halyna Hutchins
New Mexico prosecutors have named Alec Baldwin as a potential defendant in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the film set of 'Rust'. 'The Independent' reports that Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies named Baldwin as one of four possible defendants facing charges in the case. According to the 'Santa Fe New Mexican,' Carmack-Altwies wrote to the state's Board of Finance seeking additional funds to prosecute the case. 'The Independent' reports that Carmack-Altwies was granted $317,000 by the New Mexico funding board.
Lebanon-Express
West Virginia Women's Commission gets new executive director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Women's Commission has a new executive director beginning Monday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Jill S. Upson replaces Julie Palas, who has served as interim director since 2016, according to...
Lebanon-Express
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit's west side as he...
Comments / 0