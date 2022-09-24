New Mexico prosecutors have named Alec Baldwin as a potential defendant in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the film set of 'Rust'. 'The Independent' reports that Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies named Baldwin as one of four possible defendants facing charges in the case. According to the 'Santa Fe New Mexican,' Carmack-Altwies wrote to the state's Board of Finance seeking additional funds to prosecute the case. 'The Independent' reports that Carmack-Altwies was granted $317,000 by the New Mexico funding board.

