Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.
Harriet (Ann) Enos
On September 25, 2022, Harriet (Ann) Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness. Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family. In addition to her husband, Ann leaves behind her children and their families: Mike and Pam of Pleasantville, Debbie and Lee of Boston, Lynne and Rick of Springtown, TX and Mindy.
Robert E. Carbaugh Jr.
Robert E. Carbaugh Jr., 73, of Fryburg passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Shippenville Health Care and Rehab after a period of declining health. Born on April 23, 1949 in Oil City he was the son of Robert Earl Sr. and Lois Dimling Carbaugh. He was raised by his...
Amelia Lynn Shook
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side. Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook. She was a sweet and...
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
Parker Man Dies In Rt. 268 Crash
A Parker man was killed in a crash that happened late last week in Armstrong County. The one car crash happened last Thursday just after 11 p.m. on Route 268, less than a mile from the Foxburg Bridge. State police say the vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment...
SPONSORED: Rossbacher Insurance Group Performances of the Week
Rossbacher Insurance Group is highlighting the performances of four local athletes: Hunter Marstellar, of Franklin; Ethan Knox, of Oil City; Ayanna Ferringer, of Cranberry; and Sydney May, of Franklin. Hunter Marstellar, of Franklin (Football) – Hunter recorded 17 of 33 for 239 yards passing and two touchdowns in a loss...
2022 Back to School Photo Winners Announced
ExploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com announced the winners of the 2022 “Back to School” photo contest. Abigail and Ella Nuhfer were excited to head back to school at Cranberry High School. Their photo was submitted by Kelly Cubbon. Clarion County. Cambryn Bladel started her freshman year at Redbank Valley...
Body found in New Castle
New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road.
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
Venango County Photo of the Day
One injured in rollover accident on E. 22nd St. in Erie
One person is injured following a rollover accident in the city overnight. Calls went out just after 11:45 p.m. Monday night for an accident in the 500 block of East 22nd Street. According to Erie Police, the driver of a car reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, hit a parked car and flipped their car […]
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
YMCA to Host Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on October 29
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA will host their third annual “Trunk-or-Treat” on Saturday, October 29, for the community. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Hasson Heights Hockey Dek parking lot. Youth will Trick-or-Treat through the parking lot,...
Brandy L. McKinney
Brandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Friday, September 15, 2022. Born on April 4, 1992, in Erie, she was the daughter of Ed and Theresa Ferringer who survive. Brandy was a 2010 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was married on September 21, 2013 to Benjamin...
Crews Battle Early Morning Fire In Mercer Co.
The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company were among multiple crews called out to fight a house fire in Mercer County early Tuesday morning. The department says they were dispatched to a house fire in Springfield Township just after 1 a.m. The fire reportedly started in a garage and then spread...
Missing Punxsutawney Ma Found Dead
State police in Jefferson County have confirmed that the search for 82-year-old Michael Brudnock, of Punxsutawney, has ended after police say he was found deceased on Monday. Troopers say no evidence of foul play was discovered but the investigation is still ongoing. No further details about where Brudnock was found...
Man injured in shooting near E. 9th & Ash streets in Erie
One person is injured after reportedly being shot overnight. Calls went out just before 12:15 a.m. Monday for one person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of East 9th and Ash streets in Erie. According to reports from the scene, one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the […]
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pinto
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pinto – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pinto is an adult male Cattle Dog mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, he is friendly, affectionate, playful, and athletic. Pinto came to the rescue...
