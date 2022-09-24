Read full article on original website
Man charged with 5th DUI after crashing into tree on I-24 in Smyrna
A man is being charged with his fifth DUI after officials say he crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning on Interstate 24 in Smyrna.
1 arrested in Lincoln County mail theft investigation
One person has been arrested following an investigation into recent mail theft in Lincoln County, according to local authorities.
wgnsradio.com
Missing / Runaway Teen Report Filed by Murfreesboro Family - Child Last Seen at Siegel High School
PREVIOUS NEWS STORY - (MURFREESBORO, TN) – A local family has filed a report for a missing / runaway teenager. Police told WGNS NEWS the sister of the missing teen last saw her sibling around her 4th period class at Siegel High School on Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Siegel High is a Rutherford County School and is on Siegel Road at West Thompson Lane.
WTVC
Stolen property recovered Monday at Chester Frost Park; One arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — At least one person is in custody after a theft bust at Chester Frost Park Monday morning. Our crew on the scene watched as Hamilton County Rangers gathered items such as fishing rods and bicycles, all of which they say were stolen. We also saw...
Audit Requested by New Warren County Sheriff Finds Irregularities; Coffee Co. DA’s office to Investigate
31st District Attorney General Chris Stanford said an audit requested by the Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. On Target News spoke with Matheny and he said his department found irregularities in logging of evidence and said there were potential legal implications in a large number of criminal cases. Due...
radio7media.com
Officer Involved Shooting in Coffee County
AT THE REQUEST OF 14TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL CRAIG NORTHCOTT, TBI SPECIAL AGENTS ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES LEADING TO AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THURSDAY NIGHT IN COFFEE COUNTY. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION INDICATES THAT AROUND 11:00 P.M., TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS STOPPED A VEHICLE TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON I-24 IN COFFEE COUNTY. AT SOME POINT DURING THAT STOP, THE VEHICLE DROVE OFF. THE DRIVER FIRED SHOTS FROM HIS VEHICLE, STRIKING A THP PATROL CAR. SPIKE STRIPS WERE PUT DOWN TO STOP THE SUSPECT VEHICLE. INITIAL INFORMATION FROM THE SCENE INDICATES THAT WHEN THE VEHICLE DID STOP, THE DRIVER GOT OUT AND FIRED A WEAPON, STRIKING A THP TROOPER. TROOPERS RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING THE SUBJECT. THE TROOPER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL AND THE SUBJECT TO A CHATTANOOGA HOSPITAL, WHERE EACH IS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES. TBI AGENTS ARE WORKING TO INDEPENDENTLY DETERMINE THE SERIES OF EVENTS LEADING TO THE SHOOTING, INCLUDING COLLECTING EVIDENCE AND CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS. THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS, INVESTIGATIVE FINDINGS WILL BE SHARED WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR HIS FURTHER REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION. THE TBI ACTS SOLELY AS FACT-FINDERS IN ITS CASES AND DOES NOT DETERMINE WHETHER THE ACTIONS OF AN OFFICER WERE JUSTIFIED IN THESE TYPES OF MATTERS. THAT DECISION RESTS WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL REQUESTING TBI’S INVOLVEMENT.
WTVCFOX
Man killed, another man hurt after shooting in Chattanooga Sunday night
Cha — One man is dead and another is recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. Police believe the incident happened on the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street a little after 10 p.m. A release says several people called police to report...
WTVCFOX
18-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old man showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound Saturday night. Police say they got the call at 11:45 p.m. The location of the crime isn't known yet. Police say the man is expected to survive. The investigation...
williamsonherald.com
Former Williamson County sheriff to join Highway Patrol colonel for Policy Talks
Policy Talks for the month of September will feature someone familiar to Williamson County residents as Williamson, Inc. hosts its monthly program Friday at Columbia State Community College in Franklin. Jeff Long, former sheriff of Williamson and current commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, will be...
WSMV
THP: One dead in Monday night crash
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
WDEF
18-year-old shot in Chattanooga, but police say that’s about it for details
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to learn the details of a shooting. There are very few details. A public information officer for the department says police got the call from a hospital at 11:45 last night that an 18-year-old walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.
Armed man shot in Murfreesboro apartment complex parking lot, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police.
radio7media.com
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
WSMV
fox17.com
Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for the second time in one month
Employees at a gas station in Rutherford County are experiencing a case of déjà after a van crashed into the store for the second time this month.
WDEF
Memorial for the women killed at 2021 Westside Reunion becomes a call for information on the shooters
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to Brother Kevin Muhammad of the Grove Street Justice Fund, “Snitching is not when you see an activity as heinous as what happened here a year ago. Where women were shot and murdered. Their families (will) never see them again, unable to bring closure and you saw what happened. And you uphold injustice in your own community until it happens to somebody in your own family, and then you’re like ‘Well, why don’t nobody say nothin’?”
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Sept. 24
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 22-013231- 505 South Moore Road- Unconscious Person- The caller advised a student was passing out. On scene officers stood by while EMS handled the call. 22-013235- 5319 Ringgold Road- Panhandling- The caller advised a male and female were...
3 killed after train hits car crossing railroad tracks in Marshall County
Three people from Nashville reportedly lost their lives Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a train in Marshall County.
