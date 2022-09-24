ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

13-year-old shot in ankle in Austin Friday night

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267E3c_0i8d4A5000

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking with a friend Friday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk with a friend at the 11-0 block of North Lawler Avenue at 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV fired shots at them.

8 shot, 4 killed in Chicago overnight shootings

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left ankle in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating.

