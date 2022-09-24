13-year-old shot in ankle in Austin Friday night
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking with a friend Friday night in the Austin neighborhood.
The boy was walking on the sidewalk with a friend at the 11-0 block of North Lawler Avenue at 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV fired shots at them.8 shot, 4 killed in Chicago overnight shootings
The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left ankle in good condition.
There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 1