13-year-old shot in ankle in Austin Friday night

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking with a friend Friday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk with a friend at the 11-0 block of North Lawler Avenue at 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV fired shots at them.

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left ankle in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating.

