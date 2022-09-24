Read full article on original website
Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against it, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
Commentary: Islamic dress distress in Iran
Recently a young woman died in the custody of the morality police in Iran. She was arrested for not properly wearing the head cover, or hijab. Since then, there have been widespread bloody street protests across Iran. Women have taken to the streets burning hijabs, and some have cut their hair to defy the authorities. In the end, the mullahs will win, and the women will lose. Is hijab or the covering of hair for women, a religious obligation enshrined in the Qur’an and the tradition of Prophet Mohammed? It all depends how one interprets the religious literature. There is no mention of any specific dress for women in the Qur’an. Three passages lay down guidelines for Muslim women. They are advised to cover themselves appropriately when they are outside the home and not to display their beauty, their embellishment, and their adornments. Interpretations vary, and scholars draw opposing conclusions from the same passages.
