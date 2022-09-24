The Washington County Master Gardeners will have their monthly meeting today at 6:30 pm at the Washington County Extension Office. The meeting will feature a special guest speaker Megan Jorgensen, the Naturalist for Washington County. The County Naturalist is responsible for environmental education programming in Washington County, which includes visiting all the school districts in the County and delivering programming. She will be speaking on invasive species, their spread, and their impact on the ecosystem they readily grow in. Jorgensen will also talk about how to prevent the spread of invasive species. To cap off the night, she will talk about how to properly establish a native seeding or prairie.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO