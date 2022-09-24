ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

voiceofalexandria.com

Statewide Democrats stump Sunday in Clinton County

DEWITT — Seven statewide Democrats, the party's southeast Iowa congressional candidate and several local office candidates stumped Sunday in Clinton County for a soap-box style event. All, for the most part, stuck to their stump speeches. Mike Franken, who's running to unseat longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, assured the...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Naturalist to Speak at Master Gardener Meeting

The Washington County Master Gardeners will have their monthly meeting today at 6:30 pm at the Washington County Extension Office. The meeting will feature a special guest speaker Megan Jorgensen, the Naturalist for Washington County. The County Naturalist is responsible for environmental education programming in Washington County, which includes visiting all the school districts in the County and delivering programming. She will be speaking on invasive species, their spread, and their impact on the ecosystem they readily grow in. Jorgensen will also talk about how to prevent the spread of invasive species. To cap off the night, she will talk about how to properly establish a native seeding or prairie.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kenneth Hanson

Celebration of life services for 79-year-old Kenneth Hanson of Washington will be held Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Calling hours will begin at Noon Monday, October 3, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Washington County Hospital Foundation, the YMCA of Washington County, and the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Holding Annual Meeting

The Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to their annual meeting Tuesday, October 25. The event will be held at the Kalona Brewing Co. from 6-8 p.m. The evening includes dinner, a recap of the year’s events, and a drawing for the Kalona Traveling Quilt. Ryan Miller of Farmers Hen House will be speaking.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Deadline Approaching for Main Street Washington Executive Director Applications

The application deadline for the open Executive Director position for Main Street Washington is September 30th. Maddie Widmer, the board president of Main Street Washington, said that the deadline extension was to ensure that all candidates got a fair shot at applying. Widmer also stated that the first event expected to be under the supervision of the new Executive Director for Main Street Washington would be during the winter schedule.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

KCII Home Shopping Extravaganza Begins Tuesday

KCII listeners can start planning their fall activities while reaping the savings during the Home Shopping Extravaganza on air this week. KCII will be selling discounted items, gift certificates, and experiences live on air from local businesses and organizations across southeast Iowa. Listeners can call in Tuesday through Thursday from...
WASHINGTON, IA
iheart.com

Today is the Six Year Anniversary of the Cedar River Flooding

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Six years ago today marks the Cedar River rising to its second highest level ever, causing flooding from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. In 2016, the river’s crest was nearly 22 feet, the second time on record the river has risen above 20 feet. In 2008, the river flooded with a crest over 31 feet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City South District names executive director

The new taxing district on Iowa City’s south side has named its first executive director, and she’s a known advocate for the area. The Gazette reports that South District resident Angie Jordan will start in the position next month. Jordan is president and co-founder of the South District...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Jefferson County Conservation Board Meeting Preview

Next week, the Jefferson County Conservation Board will meet. There will be an update from the director and employees. The Jefferson County Park Master Plan will be reviewed. The board will then consider both the Round Prairie Park Change of Use Plan and the Whitham Woods Trail Project Update. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location

We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
MARION, IA
97X

Get Ready for the Weekend! We’ve Got Your Gun & Knife Show Tickets

It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of the gun and knife show, with its rows of vendors showcasing their wares on tables and booths scattered throughout the venue, each vendor hoping to have everything you're looking for. They'll be selling guns, ammo, hunting-related items, collectibles, outdoor items, army surplus supplies, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Parking Variance Granted for Marion Avenue Baptist Church

During the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council was presented with a request from Marion Avenue Baptist Church about a possible variance being granted to help alleviate parking concerns with their bus program. During previous council meetings, citizens and council members raised concerns that the busses blocked the view of those at the stop signs on South Marion Ave.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Board of Health Urges Pet Owners to Keep Shots up to Date

At the September 22nd Washington Board of Health meeting during the Environmental Health Report, the board reviewed a pair of dog bite incidents. One incident happened in Crawfordsville with a dog jumping into a neighbor’s yard, and the other was a provoked attack when a child grabbed a dog’s tail in rural Washington County. Neither of the dogs were up to date on their rabies shots, and each had to be quarantined for 10-days before they could be returned to their owners.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon

In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
kciiradio.com

Plans In Motion For Henry County Animal Shelter

Henry County has long been in need of an animal shelter, and after closing on a property site, the dream is close to becoming a reality. Located at 2205 E. Washington Street in Mount Pleasant, the facility was obtained by non-profit group, All God’s Creatures (AGC). AGC hopes to finish renovations and open the shelter next year.
HENRY COUNTY, IA

