New Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College president gets first look at Bainbridge campus

On hand for a portrait unveiling at ABAC-Bainbridge were, from left, Sally Bates, Charles Tyson, Janice Kell, Tracy Brundage, Ollie Mackey and Tommie Howell. Special Photo: ABAC

BAINBRIDGE — Tracy Brundage, the new president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, made her first trip to the ABAC-Bainbridge campus recently, meeting with many of the top officials on campus and leaders from the community.

Brundage spent a portion of her day at the ABAC-Bainbridge library where a portrait was unveiled honoring Martha Mitchell. Mitchell started her career as the assistant librarian at Bainbridge College when she moved to the community in 1973. She held that position until her retirement and later became a library associate until her death in August 2021.