ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

New Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College president gets first look at Bainbridge campus

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ER82e_0i8d32zo00
On hand for a portrait unveiling at ABAC-Bainbridge were, from left, Sally Bates, Charles Tyson, Janice Kell, Tracy Brundage, Ollie Mackey and Tommie Howell. Special Photo: ABAC

BAINBRIDGE — Tracy Brundage, the new president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, made her first trip to the ABAC-Bainbridge campus recently, meeting with many of the top officials on campus and leaders from the community.

Brundage spent a portion of her day at the ABAC-Bainbridge library where a portrait was unveiled honoring Martha Mitchell. Mitchell started her career as the assistant librarian at Bainbridge College when she moved to the community in 1973. She held that position until her retirement and later became a library associate until her death in August 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMDdR_0i8d32zo00

Comments / 0

Related
southgatv.com

Albany State classes cancelled after student death discovery

ALBANY, GA – Albany State University has cancelled all classes on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27 in light of the passing of student Ms. Yasmine Durham. A memorial service will be held in remembrance of Ms. Durham at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East campus.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Museum of Art program allows students to explore race relations

ALBANY — The most difficult conversations in America today are the ones involving racial relations and racism. Courageous Conversations About Race, a program that has been conducted at the Albany Museum of Art periodically since 2018, offers a safe space where members of the community can use art as a means to foster constructive conversations that lead to better understanding, and to search for common ground.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Bainbridge, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech to 'refresh' carpentry, masonry programs

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will hold a special refresh presentation for its Carpentry Technology and Masonry Technology programs Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the college’s Carlton Construction Academy. Program refreshes are a way that Albany Tech introduces existing programs to the community with a new perspective and provides fresh energy to the programs, creating a curiosity for those interested in a new career. Technology and instruction may have often changed over the years, and what is presented is entirely new information to the service area.
ALBANY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County

Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
LEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Baldwin
Person
Martha Mitchell
wfxl.com

SWGA schools announce cancellations, delays ahead of Ian

Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Georgia, school systems in the area are announcing cancellations and delays for activities and events schedule throughout the remainder of the week. COLQUITT COUNTY. In Colquitt County, the school system has announced changes to their homecoming week activities and events.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WMBB

FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Linus College#Abac#Bainbridge College
WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wdhn.com

Dothan preps for hurricane evacuees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has already begun to prepare for the incoming evacuees the storm will likely bring. “Our biggest concern here in the Wiregrass, Houston County area will be the influx of people,” Houston County EMA Director, Chris Judah said. “The traffic load we will encounter will be high. Our hotels, our resources, restaurants, and things of that nature are going to be filled up quickly.”
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out of caution for inclement weather that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. The Colquitt County Packer varsity football game against the Lincoln Trojans has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept....
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
birminghamtimes.com

After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support

Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
8K+
Followers
239
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy