Maryam Safajoo Special Photo

ALBANY — Persian-American artist Maryam Safajoo will be featured at an artist’s talk at the Albany Museum of Art on Oct. 6 when her exhibition “Forsaking All Comfort and Prosperity” opens in the Hodges Gallery.

An Evening with Maryam Safajoo is set to begin at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.